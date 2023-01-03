 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln

George Smith, a 69-year-old inmate, died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. A cause of death has not been determined.

Smith was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County. His sentence began in June 2021.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into his death.

Grappling with nation-leading prison growth, Nebraska officials are looking at ways to expand the state's problem-solving courts as a potential solution.
