Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln

George Smith, a 69-year-old inmate, died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. A cause of death has not been determined.
Smith was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County. His sentence began in June 2021.
A grand jury will conduct an investigation into his death.
