A 67-year-old inmate died Thursday night at the Reception and Treatment Center.
Michael Gunther started serving his life sentence in 2005 for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a fellow carnival worker in Bellevue. He also was convicted of second-degree murder in Iowa for murdering his estranged lover the same day.
While the cause of his death has not yet been determined, a prison spokesperson said Gunther was being treated for a medical condition.
A grand jury will be called to review his death, as is the case for all in-custody deaths.
Watch now: State Patrol troopers arrest protesters in Capitol
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 4
Gordon-Rushville's McKinley Grover prepares for her attempt in the shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brady's Dillon Miller celebrates his first-place finish in the Class D 100-meter dash at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis's Gunnar Hadley, left, hugs Sterling's Andrew Harms after they competed Class D 110 meter hurdles at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wakefield's Jordan Metzler reacts to her finish for the Class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wakefield's Jordan Metzler crosses the finish line for the Class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson finishes ahead of the pack in the Class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel competes in the finals of shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo Neumann's Jill Johnson competes in the finals of shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo celebrates his finish ahead of Tri County's Carter Siems in the Class C 800 run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney, left, and Arapahoe's Will Cacy finish the Class D 400 meters at state track on Saturday. Cacy was first, Zelasney, second.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Story Rasby celebrates her win in the Class C 400 meters at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Freeman's Evan Ault adjusts his glasses before the start of the Class C 4x100 relay at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arthur County's Lance Vasa, left, and Riverside's Carson Bloom finish the Class D 4x100 relay at state track on Saturday. According to the 2020 census, Arthur County has a population of 434 people. So roughly, 1% of the population of Arthur County participated in the relay.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arthur County's Lance Vasa, left, and Riverside's Carson Bloom finish the Class D 4x100 relay at state track on Saturday. According to the 2020 census, Arthur County has a population of 434 people. So roughly, 1% of the population of Arthur County participated in the relay.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Plainview's Kyler Mosel, right, and Jordan Mosel, left, celebrate after the Class D 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fayth Winkelman competes during the Class D girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson/Leigh's Chloe Hanel, front, reacts as Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak, back, celebrates winning the winner of the Class C girls 300 meter hurdles at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Summerland's Hadley Cheatum, left, and Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak, right, compete during the Class C girls 300 meter hurdles at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker rests after winning the Class C boys 1600 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker kisses his necklace after winning the Class C boys 1600 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker competes during the Class C boys 1600 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens reacts after the Class C 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens, right, passes MIlford's Lilly Kenning, left, during the Class C 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
MIlford's Lilly Kenning competes during the Class C 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Class C boys 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags represent the records broken at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.