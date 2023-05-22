A 67-year-old inmate died Thursday night at the Reception and Treatment Center.

Michael Gunther started serving his life sentence in 2005 for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a fellow carnival worker in Bellevue. He also was convicted of second-degree murder in Iowa for murdering his estranged lover the same day.

While the cause of his death has not yet been determined, a prison spokesperson said Gunther was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will be called to review his death, as is the case for all in-custody deaths.

