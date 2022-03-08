 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interstate 80 closed near Milford in Seward County after crash

Westbound lanes on Interstate 80 remain closed near Milford in Seward County after a crash at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning forced the entire intestate to close in the area. 

Eastbound lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The agency is urging eastbound motorists to reroute to U.S. 6 or U.S. 34.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. A State Patrol spokesman said the Seward County Sheriff's Office is heading the investigation into the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

