Police say an intruder entered an eastern Iowa nursing home two weeks ago and was later found partially undressed and in bed with a female resident of the home.

According to West Branch police, officers were summoned to Crestview Specialty Care shortly before 3 p.m. on April 5 about the possible abuse of a resident. When officers arrived, they were informed that a man, later identified as Michael James Beaver, 54, of West Branch, had somehow gained entry to the building.

The staff told police they discovered the man in bed with a female resident of the home. The man was partially undressed, with his pants either pulled down or removed, while the female resident was dressed.

“It didn’t appear that the resident had any idea who this gentleman was,” Police Chief John Hanna said Monday.

Beaver wasn’t criminally charged, Hanna said, as there was already an order to pick him up in connection with a civil commitment proceeding. Officers removed Beaver from Crestview Specialty Care and transported him to the University of Iowa Hospitals, Hanna said.

“We did consult the county attorney’s office,” Hanna said. “At this time, we’re still kind of holding it as an open investigation. You know, we’d probably take another look at it if he were to be released with a finding that he is competent. But at this time, no charges have been filed.”

Hanna noted that there’s “no direct evidence” the resident was sexually assaulted.

The current administrator of Crestview Specialty Care, who identified herself only as Jamie, said no sexual assault had occurred. “There was a gentleman who came in and he acted like he knew a resident, but there was no proof of anything sexual,” she said.

She referred all other questions on the matter to the home’s owners, Care Initiatives of West Des Moines. No one from Care Initiatives responded Monday to calls from Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Court records show that two days before the incident at Crestview, Beaver was arrested and charged with indecent exposure at the Iowa City Public Library. According to the arrest report, video evidence showed Beaver entering the library, going to the computers on the second floor, taking off his sweatshirt and pants, placing a jacket over his genitals, and then spending four hours watching pornographic videos while reaching under his jacket and stimulating himself.

The day after he was arrested, he was released from jail on his own recognizance. District Associate Judge Jason A. Burns released Beaver on the condition that he not return to the library. Court records indicate the indecent exposure case is still pending.

In August 2021, Beaver, who was homeless at the time, was arrested and charged with animal neglect causing death or serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. The arrest came after an Iowa City police officer found Beaver’s dog tied to a footbridge, near a homeless encampment, in 111-degree heat.

The dog, named Zeus, was in distress and was found lying on a blanket “covered with black blood” and flies, the officer reported. The dog began having seizures while the officer waited for animal control and was later euthanized due to renal failure caused by heat stroke.

Beaver was later convicted of simple-misdemeanor animal neglect. He was sentenced to eight days in jail with credit for the eight days already served.

