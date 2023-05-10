IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man, who was set to have a trial next week on attempted murder and robbery charges, cut off his GPS ankle monitor over the weekend and authorities Tuesday confirmed he fled to Jordan.

Ali Younes, 19, charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree theft, used Jordanian travel documents and boarded a Royal Jordanian Airlines flight Saturday in Chicago, according to Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith, University of Iowa police and federal authorities.

His mother and father are accused of helping him. They each have been arrested and charged with escape from custody — felon, which is a Class D felony.

Alfred Younes was arrested Tuesday by the Omaha Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Omaha Airport Authority while he was attempting to board a flight in Omaha, Neb., with his destination set for Amman, Jordan. He will be extradited to Johnson County to face charges.

Lima Younes also was arrested by UI police on a warrant Tuesday with the assistance of the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. She also will be brought back to Johnson County to face charges.

Last June, after a contested bond review hearing, 6th Judicial District Judge Christopher Bruns modified Ali Younes' request to lower his $350,000 bail, according to court documents.

Bruns reduced the bail to $125,000 and released him on several conditions, including a GPS monitor, requirements to surrender his passport and be under home confinement with his family in O'Brien County, pending trial, according to the judge's order.

The Johnson County Attorney's Office was notified Saturday that Younes cut off the ankle monitor that was placed by the 3rd Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, a news release stated. A warrant was issued for his arrest and university police moved quickly to engage local and federal law enforcement authorities for assistance finding the fugitive.

"My office, along with the University of Iowa Police Department and local and federal law enforcement partners, is committed to ensuring that Younes does not escape justice," Zimmermann Smith said Tuesday. "We will do everything we can to hold him accountable, as well as those who assisted him in fleeing the country."

According to a criminal complaint, Younes on April 25, 2022, followed a woman on foot, tackled her near the University of Iowa Art Building West, strangled her until she lost consciousness and stole her earrings valued at $20,000.

A video showed Younes that night walking in the opposite direction from the woman on the Iowa Memorial Union footbridge, the complaint stated. He then turned around and jogged to catch up to her as she headed toward the Art Building West.

He grabbed her from behind and tackled her to the ground, according to the complaint. He rolled her over and strangled her until she passed out, then forcibly removed her earrings.

Witnesses interrupted Younes as he was standing over the unconscious woman. He told the witnesses she was walking and must have passed out. He said he was going to call police but then fled, the complaint stated.

The woman was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after UI police arrived, and she was able to give police a description of her attacker. Police posted photos of the suspect on Facebook and asked for help in identifying him.

Younes was arrested at his girlfriend's house, where police obtained a search warrant and found the stolen earrings. He admitted to stealing the earrings because he believed the woman was dead, the complaint stated.

Younes at that time lived in a university residence hall, according to the criminal complaint.

