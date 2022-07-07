Iowa City man arrested after bringing 'incendiary materials' to GuideLink Center, UI College of Public Health

An Iowa City man is facing a charge of terrorism and two charges of possession of explosives for two incidents in Iowa City, including one Tuesday at the GuideLink Center.

Additional charges against Nezzy Underscore Conway, 23, are expected by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Iowa City Police Department, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Conway is charged with possession of incendiary or explosive device with intent, a felony, after bringing "incendiary materials with an attached fuse" to the GuideLink Center, which serves people in mental health or substance abuse crises.

He also is charged with terrorism and possession of incendiary or explosive device with intent after placing an incendiary device in an exterior electrical outlet at the University of Iowa College of Public Health, according to a criminal complaint.

Law enforcement responded to the incident at the GuideLink Center, 300 Southgate Ave., on Tuesday morning. Conway physically assaulted staff members there, authorities said. When officers arrived, he began to attack them and was detained.

Conway left a backpack at the center. The Johnson County Metro Bomb Team removed the "suspicious package," which included incendiary materials with an attached fuse, authorities said.

A search warrant was conducted at Conway's home at the Capitol House Apartments, 320 S. Dubuque St. in Iowa City. Some of the building's occupants were evacuated and later allowed back in.

Items in Conway's residence were consistent with the incendiary materials found at the GuideLink Center, authorities said.

He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for criminal mischief in an unrelated incident.

Conway is in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

GuideLink's executive director, Abbey Ferenzi, referred comment to the sheriff's office. The center is open around the clock and provides sobering, crisis stabilization, crisis observation and detox services. People can walk in to access services, or be referred by a health care provider or law enforcement.