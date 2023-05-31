ELDORA — A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in Eldora has been captured in Arizona and charged with first-degree murder.
Nathan Cole Bahr, 28, of Iowa Falls, was arrested Monday by the Gilbert Police Department in Maricopa County, Arizona, following a weekend manhunt after authorities allege he shot and killed Desiree Dawn Folsom, 25, of Iowa Falls.
Police Chief Nick Hassebrock said Bahr was believed to have previously been involved in a romantic relationship with Folsom. Court records show she had been granted a protective order related to domestic abuse. The body was found at 5:45 a.m. Friday inside the residence at 1401 17th Ave. in Eldora.
Bahr had been labeled as armed and dangerous in the department’s public notice seeking help locating him. Hassebrock said a license plate reader and other intelligence contributed to the arrest. Bond was set at $250,000.