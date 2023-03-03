WATERLOO — If it wasn’t for a cigarette break, a baby taken during a Sunday car theft may not have survived the Iowa winter night, according to the people who found her.
“She saved a baby’s life,” said a retired farm wife whose adult daughter discovered the 5-month-old girl in a car seat that had been placed next to a trash bin at the corner of their Wagner Road home.
Police said the baby had been in the back seat of a Lincoln MKX left unlocked and running outside the Dollar General on West Fifth Street Sunday night. Someone stole the vehicle and then left the tiny passenger outside the farmhouse some five miles out of town.
Temperatures that night were in the low 40s.
Residents at the farmhouse, who asked not to be identified, said no one knocked or rang their doorbell. The TV was on and the sewing machine was running as the daughter sewed a pair of pants.
They didn’t even know a vehicle had pulled into the driveway and then drove off.
“We didn’t hear nothing. This house is so solid. You cannot hear anything outside,” the wife said.
“This house has full, 6-inch walls, and they are all insulated,” the husband added.
“You couldn’t see it from here if you looked out the window. Only if you opened the door,” the wife continued.
Their adult daughter smokes but she isn’t allowed to smoke in the house.
So after mending the pants around 7:45 p.m. – about an hour after the vehicle and child disappeared – she stepped out the back door for a cigarette break, walking down the steps and past a stack of boxes that house a family of farm cats.
There she noticed the car seat covered with a pink blanket.
“She looked inside, and the little girl looked up at her and just smiled and cooed,” the wife said.
They called 911 and brought the child inside.
“She was just giggling and smiling, and just as happy as could be. Her eyes were sparkling,” the wife said.
Police came, and the baby was reunited with the mother.
“At least the person brought it here, and the baby was safe, and Mom and Dad got her. … Mom and Dad’s prayers are answered now,” the wife said.
Meanwhile, police used surveillance video to identify Roy Alfred Halverson as the person who drove off with the vehicle and child, according to court records.
Officers found Halverson when they were called to a disturbance at the Hotel President, 500 Sycamore St., around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. He was holding a bucket of cat litter, records state, and when police detained him they found a glass pipe containing meth in his pocket.
Halverson was arrested for second-degree theft, neglect of a dependent person and possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $100,000.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Alexandra Storm
Alexandra Storm
Missing Since: Nov 26, 2020
Missing From: Mason City, IA
DOB: 2004
Age Now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Green
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 125 lbs
She was last seen on November 26, 2020.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Mason City Police Department (Iowa) 1-641-421-3636
NCMEC: 1411860
Hailey Coleman
Hailey Coleman
Missing Since: July 7, 2020
Missing From: West Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2003
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Lt. Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 100 lbs
Hailey may dye her hair to a different color.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1408938
Jamira Debose Osbourne
Jamira Debose Osbourne
Missing Since: Sept. 18, 2020
Missing From: Cedar Rapids, IA
DOB: 2003
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
RaceBlack
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 135 lbs
Jamira was last seen on September 18, 2020.
1-800-843-5678
or
Cedar Rapids Police Department (Iowa) 1-319-286-5491
NCMEC: 1403624
Breasia Terrell
Breasia Terrell
Missing Since: July, 10, 2020
Missing From: Davenport, IA
DOB: 2009
Age Now: 11
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4'5"
Weight: 75 lbs
She was last seen July 10, 2020
1-800-843-5678
or
Davenport Police Department (Iowa) 1-563-326-7979
NCMEC: 1395812
Contributed
Julian Murray
Julian Murray
Missing Since: April 27, 2020
Missing From: Woodward, IA
DOB 2005
Age Now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 140 lbs
He may still be in the local area, or he may travel to Des Moines, Iowa.
NCMEC: 1389953
Call 1-800-843-5678
or
Woodward Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-438-2560
Daniela Salinas-mejia
Daniela Salinas-mejia
Missing Since: Feb 15, 2017
Missing From: Sioux City, IA
DOB 2000
Age Now: 20
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 130 lbs
Daniela was last seen on February 15, 2017
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Sioux City Police Department 712-279-6960
NCMEC: 1292642
Jade Colvin
Jade Colvin
Missing Since: Jun 10, 2016
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2002
Age Now: 18
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'4"
Weight: 135 lbs
When Jade was last seen, her hair was dyed auburn. She may dye her hair.
Contact
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1408941
Fredrick Workman
Fredrick Workman
Missing Since: Aug 2, 2013
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB:1998
Age Now:22
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color:Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 145 lbs
He was last seen on August 2, 2013. Fredrick has a scar under his chin. He may use the alias last name Shields. Fredrick may go by the nickname Fred.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1222001
Benjamin Roseland
Benjamin Roseland
Missing Since: Feb 9, 2008
Missing From: Clinton, IA
DOB: 1988
Age Now: 32
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height5'11"
Weight: 175 lbs
He was last seen at home on February 9, 2008. He has a vertical scar which extends from his lower lip to his chin, a scar on the right side of his mouth, a scar on the left side of his nose, and a scar on the upper left side of his chest. His nickname is Ben.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Clinton Police Department 563-243-1458
NCMEC: 1092332
Erin Pospisil
Erin Pospisil
Missing Since: June 3, 2001
Missing From: Cedar Rapids, IA
DOB: 1986
Age Now: 34
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 125 lbs
She was last seen at home on June 3, 2001 and she has not been seen or heard from since that day. She has a small scar above her left eye. When she was last seen, Erin had red highlights in her hair.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Cedar Rapids Police Department 319-286-5491
NCMEC: 919997
Marc Allen
Marc Allen
Missing Since: March 29, 1986
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB:1972
Age Now: 48
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 85 lbs
He was last seen leaving his home is Des Moines, Iowa, on March 29, 1986. He was on his way to a friend's home, but never arrived. The last time he was seen, Marc was wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks, and gray tennis shoes.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1053047
Eugene Martin
Eugene Martin
Missing Since: Aug 12, 1984
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 1970
Age Now: 50
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 110 lbs
He was last seen between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. as he was delivering newspapers. A paper bag was found outside of Des Moines with papers still inside. He has a scar on his right knee and has had a broken right wrist.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department- Missing Persons Unit - 515-283-4864 Or Your Local FBI
NCMEC: 601815
John Gosch
John Gosch
Missing Since: Sep 5, 1982
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 1969
Age Now: 51
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Lt. Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 140 lbs
He was last seen delivering newspapers. He has facial freckles, a gap between his front teeth, a birthmark on his left cheek, and a horseshoe-shaped scar on his tongue.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
West Des Moines Police Department 515-223-3211 Or Your Local FBI
NCMEC: 601763
Kimberly Doss
Kimberly Doss
Missing Since: Sep 1, 1982
Missing From: Davenport, IA
DOB: 1966
Age Now: 54
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 120 lbs
She was last seen in the Davenport, Iowa area on September 1, 1982. Kimberly has not been seen or heard from since. She may use the alias name of Kimberly Kathleen Gardner. She has a gap between her two front teeth.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Davenport Police Department 563-388-3664
NCMEC: 601057
Colleen Simpson
Colleen Simpson
Missing Since: Oct 5, 1975
Missing From: Bedford, IA
DOB: 1960
Age Now: 60
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 90 lbs
She was last seen at home where she disappeared during the night. Colleen has a scar on her right forearm.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Taylor County Sheriff's Office 712-523-2153
NCMEC: 601905
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
Missing Since: July 1, 2020
Missing From: Dubuque, Iowa
DOB: 2005
Age Now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 170 lbs
Caleb may still be in the local area or may travel to Midlothian, Illinois.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Dubuque Police Department (Iowa) 1-563-589-4415
NCMEC: 1408857
Xavior Harrelson
Xavior Harrelson
Missing Since: May 27, 2021
Missing From: Montezuma, IA
DOB: 2010
Age Now: 11
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 4'9"
Weight: 100 lbs
Xavior was last seen on May 27, 2021.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office (Iowa) 1-641-623-5679
NCMEC: 1421892
Alyssa Dluzak
Alyssa Dluzak
Missing Since: Aug 27, 2021
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2004
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4'10"
Weight: 110 lbs
She may be in the company of a juvenile male. They may travel out of state. Alyssa is biracial. She is Hispanic and White. Alyssa may go by the nickname Aly.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
DeMoines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1430506
Fatima Conteh
Fatima Conteh
Missing Since: May 19, 2022
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2006
Age Now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4'11"
Weight: 120 lbs
She has tattoos on her chest, left forearm and right shoulder.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1450978
Daniela Vera-Ortega
Daniela Vera-Ortega
Missing Since: Aug 10, 2022
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2005
Age Now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Black
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 134 lbs
Daniela was last seen on August 10, 2022.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1458857
Xerxes Blaesing
Xerxes Blaesing
Missing Since: Feb 10, 2022
Missing From: Iowa City, IA
DOB: May 16, 2017
Age Now: 5
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 3'6"
Weight: 40 lbs
Xerxes was last seen on February 10, 2022. He may be in company of his mother.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Iowa City Police Department (Iowa) 1-319-356-6800
NCMEC: 1444864
Jorge Peneda Castillo
Jorge Peneda Castillo
Missing Since: Jun 18, 2022
Missing From: Marshalltown, IA
DOB: 2004
Age Now: 17
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'6"
Weight: 155 lbs
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Marshalltown Police Department (Iowa) 1-641-754-5725
NCMEC: 1454384
Anya Pritchard
Anya Pritchard
Missing Since: Jun 1, 2022
Missing From: Cedar Rapids, IA
DOB: 2006
Age Now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 180 lbs
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678or
or
Cedar Rapids Police Department (Iowa) 1-319-286-5491
NCMEC: 1462076
Desirae Gifford
Desirae Gifford
Missing Since: Oct 4, 2022
Missing From: Newton, IA
DOB: 2005
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Sandy
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 100 lbs
Desirae was last seen October 4, 2022.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Newton Police Department (Iowa) 1-641-791-0850
NCMEC: 1462764
Daquan Nelson
Daquan Nelson
Missing Since: Oct 15, 2022
Missing From: Mason City, IA
DOB: 2005
Age Now:17
Sex:Male
Race:Black
Hair Color:Black
Eye Color:Brown
Height:6'2"
Weight: 190 lbs
Daquan was last seen on October 15, 2022.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Mason City Police Department (Iowa) 1-641-421-3000
Diomarix Crespo
Diomarix Crespo
Missing Since: Jan 6, 2023
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2006
Age Now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'4"
Weight: 142 lbs
She has tattoos on her face, arms, hands, and chest. She may go by the name Dio.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
