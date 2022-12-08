 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation

An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation

MARENGO — An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant Thursday in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation.

The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. in Marengo at a soybean crushing plant and grain elevator owned by Heartland Crush.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City said it had received patients injured in the explosion, according to KCCI-TV.

Iowa State Patrol Senior Trooper Bob Conrad told the Des Moines Register that at least 30 people were in the plant when the explosion happened. It wasn't clear what caused the explosion.

Crews were fighting the fire, which caused a huge plume of black smoke visible for miles.

Residents near the plant were evacuated, and the Iowa County Sheriff's Department advised people who live at a safe distance to stay indoors to avoid exposure to smoke.

Marengo is about 80 miles east of Des Moines.

