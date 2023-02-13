WAUCOMA — A Waucoma-based livestock buyer has been sentenced to probation, restitution and a fine in connection with allegations employees cheated hog producers, ignoring earlier agreements with the government.

On Friday, Judge C.J. Williams formalized a plea agreement between Lynch Family Companies, formerly known as Lynch Livestock Inc., and prosecutors that included $3 million in restitution to its customers and a $196,000 fine on one count of failure to comply with an order of the U.S. secretary of agriculture.

The judge also imposed five years’ probation, which was more than the three-year stint asked for in the plea agreement, according to court records.

The company was given credit for more than $1 million in restitution that was already paid, court records states.

Several employees have pleaded and been sentenced in recent weeks in connection with what defense attorneys admitted was a scheme that “robbed pork producers across the Midwest of their hard-earned money.”

In a sentencing memo leading up to Friday’s hearing, Lynch Livestock attorneys took aim at a former regional buying manager for the company. Steven “Shooter” Charles Demaray died in a single-vehicle crash near New Hampton in November 2021, days after he was charged in the investigation.

Demaray began working for Lynch in 1999, and defense attorneys said there were no fraud allegations against the company before his arrival.

He began shorting sellers by downgrading hogs brought in for sale in the early 2000s, according to court documents.

“Demaray — who was paid, in part, based on the company’s profits— reduced the weight and classification of hogs so that the company made more money by paying customers less than what they were owed,” company attorneys wrote. They said he usually targeted large, corporate producers and even targeted two farm companies operated by Lynch’s owner, Gary Lynch, but not smaller farmers.

“Demaray used his force of personality and power within the company to silence subordinates, who believed Demaray would fire them if they reported the fraudulent acts Demaray demanded,” company attorneys allege.

John Lynch, Gary’s brother, reported the scheme in 2017, and the Department of Agriculture became involved, finding two producers had been scammed. The company entered into a civil agreement with regulators, fired Demaray and paid $794,378 in restitution at the time, records state.

A second investigation followed in 2021 when an employee reported that manager Tyler Thoms, who had worked with Demaray in the past, was shorting producers at a buying station near Waucoma, allegedly using a crowbar to tip the scales when a hog was near a price break, court records allege.

Company attorneys allege the crowbar use wasn’t driven by greed.

“In grand jury testimony, exhibits, and proffer interviews, numerous employees explained to the government that Thoms’s actions were the result of laziness, because Thoms was unwilling to take the time to properly sort and re-sort hogs, and so he used the crowbar as a shortcut,” company attorney alleged in court records.

The second investigation led to a second consent agreement with the government. It also led to more restitution based on calculations that concluded the most weight the crowbar could change a scale was 150 pounds.

“The company then calculated the difference between the price the company paid the producer and the higher price after adding 150 pounds. Adding these totals, the company and the USDA agreed to a payment of $395,626.18 in restitution to over 100 producers,” court records state.

Company officials assisted the government during the criminal investigation and entered into a compliance program, becoming the first in the industry to install video cameras at buying stations.

Thoms was sentenced to one year of probation in January, according to court records. Leland “Pete” Blue was sentenced to five years’ probation and a $1,000 fine. Billie Joe Wickham was sentenced to six months in jail and Charlie Lynch was sentenced to five years of probation.