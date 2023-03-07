Ethan Zavitz Burroughs, 20, of Schleswig, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle accident March 4.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Burroughs was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe east on County Road E-16. His vehicle crossed the centerline, left the road and entered the north ditch. From there the vehicle traveled six to eight car lengths and struck a large tree in the ditch.
The report says that the vehicle and the man's body were found at the time of the call, but it is believed that the wreck happened much earlier in the morning. The report lists 6:33 a.m. as the time the sheriff’s office was notified of the accident.
Burroughs was not wearing his seat belt, but the front airbags deployed. There was no sign of over-correcting on the highway. Two visible sets of tracks were on the north shoulder leading down into the grassy area of the north ditch.
Crawford County Medical Examiner Dr. Dennis Crabb went to the scene and ordered that Burroughs’s body be sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.
Biggest exports from Iowa
The U.S. trade deficit
neared $1 trillion in 2022, hitting a record high.
At the same time, total exports grew faster than imports, and select U.S. exports are experiencing particularly high surges. The war in Ukraine led
many European countries to import U.S. oil as they largely stopped importing from Russia. U.S. farm exports surpassed records as values grew across main markets, including China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.
Nationwide, the largest 2022 exports were fuel, oil, and byproducts; nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electronics; vehicles; and aircraft, spacecraft, and aerospace parts. But each state specializes in its own combination of commodities that contribute to the national export catalog.
Stacker compiled a list of the 30 largest exports from Iowa in 2022 using trade data from the Census Bureau. Stacker considered all 98 export categories included in the global harmonized system in its rankings. Read on to see the top exports in your state.
Pixabay
#30. Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
- Total value of 2022 exports: $64.77 million
Canva
#29. Fertilizers
- Total value of 2022 exports: $71.71 million
Srinuan hirunwat // Shutterstock
#28. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations
- Total value of 2022 exports: $86.05 million
Canva
#27. Miscellaneous edible preparations
- Total value of 2022 exports: $100.44 million
Canva
#26. Prepared cereal, flour, starch or milk; bakers wares
- Total value of 2022 exports: $112.14 million
Canva
#25. Tanning and dyeing extracts, dyes, pigments, paints, putty, and inks
- Total value of 2022 exports: $142.25 million
Canva
#24. Rubber and articles thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $175.45 million
Canva
#23. Aluminum and articles thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $183.8 million
Canva
#22. Furniture; bedding, mattresses, and stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings
- Total value of 2022 exports: $190.71 million
Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
#21. Animal or vegetable fats, oils etc. and waxes
- Total value of 2022 exports: $197.38 million
Canva
#20. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $199.04 million
Canva
#19. Articles of iron or steel
- Total value of 2022 exports: $209.18 million
Canva
#18. Albuminoidal substances; modified starches;
glues; enzymes
- Total value of 2022 exports: $244.22 million
Canva
#17. Iron and steel
- Total value of 2022 exports: $252.99 million
Canva
#16. Edible preparations of meat, fish, crustaceans, etc.
- Total value of 2022 exports: $261.71 million
Canva
#15. Organic chemicals
- Total value of 2022 exports: $295.19 million
Canva
#14. Ores, slag and ash
- Total value of 2022 exports: $337.82 million
Canva
#13. Beverages, spirits and vinegar
- Total value of 2022 exports: $339.17 million
Canva
#12. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $365.84 million
Canva
#11. Sugars and sugar confectionary
- Total value of 2022 exports: $368.15 million
Canva
#10. Plastics and articles thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $399.47 million
Canva
#9. Pharmaceutical products
- Total value of 2022 exports: $468.15 million
Canva
#8. Oil seeds; miscellaneous grain, seed, fruit, plants, etc.
- Total value of 2022 exports: $629.66 million
Canva
#7. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories
- Total value of 2022 exports: $701.24 million
TY Lim // Shutterstock
#6. Food industry residues and waste; prepared animal feed
- Total value of 2022 exports: $1.23 billion
Canva
#5. Miscellaneous chemical products
- Total value of 2022 exports: $1.43 billion
Canva
#4. Cereals
- Total value of 2022 exports: $1.43 billion
Canva
#3. Meat and edible meat offal
- Total value of 2022 exports: $1.82 billion
Canva
#2. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories
- Total value of 2022 exports: $2.09 billion
Canva
