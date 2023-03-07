Ethan Zavitz Burroughs, 20, of Schleswig, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle accident March 4.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Burroughs was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe east on County Road E-16. His vehicle crossed the centerline, left the road and entered the north ditch. From there the vehicle traveled six to eight car lengths and struck a large tree in the ditch.

The report says that the vehicle and the man's body were found at the time of the call, but it is believed that the wreck happened much earlier in the morning. The report lists 6:33 a.m. as the time the sheriff’s office was notified of the accident.

Burroughs was not wearing his seat belt, but the front airbags deployed. There was no sign of over-correcting on the highway. Two visible sets of tracks were on the north shoulder leading down into the grassy area of the north ditch.

Crawford County Medical Examiner Dr. Dennis Crabb went to the scene and ordered that Burroughs’s body be sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Biggest exports from Iowa Biggest exports from Iowa #30. Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes #29. Fertilizers #28. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations #27. Miscellaneous edible preparations #26. Prepared cereal, flour, starch or milk; bakers wares #25. Tanning and dyeing extracts, dyes, pigments, paints, putty, and inks #24. Rubber and articles thereof #23. Aluminum and articles thereof #22. Furniture; bedding, mattresses, and stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings #21. Animal or vegetable fats, oils etc. and waxes #20. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof #19. Articles of iron or steel #18. Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes #17. Iron and steel #16. Edible preparations of meat, fish, crustaceans, etc. #15. Organic chemicals #14. Ores, slag and ash #13. Beverages, spirits and vinegar #12. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof #11. Sugars and sugar confectionary #10. Plastics and articles thereof #9. Pharmaceutical products #8. Oil seeds; miscellaneous grain, seed, fruit, plants, etc. #7. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories #6. Food industry residues and waste; prepared animal feed #5. Miscellaneous chemical products #4. Cereals #3. Meat and edible meat offal #2. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories