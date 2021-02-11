 Skip to main content
Iowa man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse
Iowa man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Davenport man was arrested for one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual abuse Wednesday afternoon.

Adrian Israel Castillo, 39, allegedly took the victim to Credit Island Park in Davenport, without the victim's consent, by threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents. Castillo then reportedly sexually abused the victim, while continuing to display the weapon, according to the documents.

The victim is not being identified, Davenport Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Both charges are class B felonies that carry a prison sentence of 25 years. Both are considered forcible felonies, meaning if Castillo is proven guilty he would have to serve 70% of each sentence, or 17.5 years, before he would be eligible for parole. 

Castillo is currently being held at the Scott County Jail.

Davenport Police Department ask anyone with information to call them at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online.

