Iowa man arrested for selling meth to undercover agent

LeCLAIRE, Iowa — Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group on Wednesday arrested a LeClaire man on drug and weapons charges after he sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent.

Zackery Lee Vaughn, 34, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Vaughn also is charged with delivery of methamphetamine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by MEG agents, at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Vaughn sold 2.52 grams of crystal methamphetamine to an undercover MEG agent in the parking lot of a business located in the 800 block of Middle Road in Bettendorf. Vaughn sold the meth for $140 in cash. Agents had recorded the serial numbers of the currency.

On Tuesday, agents served a search warrant on Vaughn when he was in the 5000 block of Competition Drive in Bettendorf. They seized first 6.68 grams of methamphetamine and then two-tenths of a gram of methamphetamine for a total of 6.88 grams.