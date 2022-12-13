Iowa man charged in fatal collision in Sarpy County

OMAHA — An Iowa man has been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide in connection with a collision in Sarpy County in July that left a motorcyclist dead.
Jarrod Morrow, of Glenwood, Iowa, was charged in a warrant with motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance — all felonies.
Morrow, 37, was taken into custody Thursday and booked in the Sarpy County Jail that afternoon.
Authorities have said Morrow was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck west on Platteview Road near 36th Street before 7 a.m. when the truck collided with an eastbound motorcycle driven by Allen Patton of Omaha.
Patton, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene. Morrow was uninjured.
Morrow also faces charges that he possessed psilocybin and methamphetamine.
According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
Top Journal Star photos for December
A portion of Lincoln's new South Beltway intersection with U.S. 77 is photographed by a drone, just outside on Lincoln city limits on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Roca. The South beltway is currently set to open Dec. 14, which is six months earlier than expected. The 11 mile freeway is one of the cities largest construction projects to date.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst celebrates after making a kill against Kansas during a second-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst reacts after scoring against Kansas during a second-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly Middle School teacher Caitlin Bell talks with seventh grade students Hayden Ryan (from left), Logan Haas and Bailey Hitz during a language arts class, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Waverly.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Millard West's Grace Kelly (20) drives in for a layup against Lincoln East on Thursday at East High School.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson (44) celebrates with her team after a scoring against Delaware State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Miami's Abby Cassiano (15) scores over Kansas' Rachel Langs (2) during a first-round NCAA Tournament match Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph walks out of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Travis Mannschreck stocks records on the opening day of his business, First Day Vinyl , Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, First Day Vinyl Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue inspect the damage after a fire Thursday at a Ruskin Place apartment building at 910 Rutland Drive. There were concerns about HVAC units on top of the building causing the roof to sag.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A nearly 40-foot blue spruce is hoisted onto a trailer Monday morning before it was transported to the state Capitol, where it will be on display in the rotunda throughout the holiday season.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Juwan Gary (4) quiets the crowd after the Huskers defeated Creighton on Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Sam Volkmer (left), Matthew Bittinger (center), and Alma Cerretta play a board game at Mana Games Cafe in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (left) and Emmanuel Bandoumel react after a foul call against the Huskers with nine seconds left in overtime in a loss to Purdue on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Purdue's Braden Smith tries to steal the ball away from Nebraska's Sam Griesel on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Samford's Emily Bowman (left) tries to guard Nebraska's Allison Weidner as she dribbles the ball down court in the third quarter on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
From left to right, Nebraska's Sam Haiby, Kendall Moriarty, Allison Weidner and Callin Hake celebrate a three-pointer made by Jaz Shelley (not pictured) against Wisconsin on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Construction workers prepare to take out a section of the east stairwell during the demolition of Piper Hall on Monday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
