 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa man charged with attempted murder for shooting woman
View Comments

Iowa man charged with attempted murder for shooting woman

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
siren 2

DAVENPORT -- Davenport Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting early Wednesday that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Vincent Salvatory Brocato

Vincent Salvatory Brocato

Vincent Brocato, a 39-year-old Davenport man, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, and domestic assault with a weapon, a news release from Davenport police said.

Officers found a woman who had been shot early Wednesday morning while performing a welfare check.

She was found in the 1400 block of Main Street in Davenport.

She was treated on scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call them at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online. 

Man suspected of trying to kill his girlfriend arrested in Iowa
Iowa man arrested after police say he beat his roommate
Sioux City man accused of firing arrows at cops pleads not guilty
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to trying to kill informant
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News