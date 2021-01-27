Iowa man charged with possessing more than 2 pounds of meth

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf police early Wednesday arrested a man who authorities say was carrying just more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of between $75,852 and $118,518.
Esau Rios, 39, whose hometown is listed as Iowa City on the arrest affidavits, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Rios also is charged with possession of alprazolam, a Schedule IV narcotic, without a prescription. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
He also is facing to charges of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Lt. Michael Piazza, at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, Piazza noticed a white 2007 Chrysler Aspen without a license plate and stopped it near the intersection of Grant and 14th streets.
Rios, the driver, gave Piazza the false name of Raul Rios and provided purchase paperwork of the vehicle that indicated the purchaser was a woman. When running the name that Rios had given, Piazza saw that the driver’s license photo and weight for the name Rios had given did not match. Rios then made a call to a woman, who also gave Piazza false information.
Before Rios could be ordered out of the vehicle he drove off. Officers did not pursue, but shut off their lights and let him drive away.
Once Rios was out of sight, Piazza went northbound on Interstate 74 and saw Rios’ vehicle facing the wrong direction, south. The car was blocking the eastbound lanes of Spruce Hills Drive at the intersection of the I-74 exit ramp to Spruce Hills Drive.
The vehicle had hit a snowbank, and Rios fled from the vehicle carrying a backpack.
Another officer saw Rios running across the median to the westbound lanes of Spruce Hills Drive. Rios was then taken into custody and was positively identified by officers.
It was discovered that Rios was wanted in Polk County on drug charges. He also made a spontaneous statement to Bettendorf officers that he had drugs in his bag.
When the bag was searched officers seized a total of 948.15 grams of methamphetamine, which equals 2.09 pounds.
According to police, the normal hit of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram. Depending upon the quality, the street value of methamphetamine is between $80 and $125 per gram.
Rios was booked into the Scott County Jail. He was being held Wednesday night on a cash-only bond of $25,000 for the meth charges and without bond on the Polk County charges.
Rios was to be sentenced Jan. 5 in Polk County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine second offense, but he failed to show. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Friday in Scott County District Court.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said Wednesday night that between one-half to 70% of the major burglary and theft cases in the city are methamphetamine-related. These are the burglaries of businesses, and thefts of construction trailers and tools, copper wiring and plumbing from houses and construction sites, as well as catalytic converters off vehicles.
“Those are due to meth addicts trying to get money to buy the drug,” Kimball said.