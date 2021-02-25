Iowa man found guilty of child abduction

DAVENPORT -- A man accused of child abduction was found guilty in a bench trial Tuesday.

Jason M. Rottman, 42, of Bettendorf, was arrested in October for allegedly trying to convince two children who were playing outside to get into his car.

Rock Island County Judge Frank Fuhr found Rottman guilty after hearing testimonies from multiple witnesses, court documents state. Those witnesses included two minors and the father of the children Rottman reportedly tried to abduct. Rottman also testified.

Child abduction is a Class 4 felony that carries a sentence of 1-3 years in prison.

Rottman is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29.

