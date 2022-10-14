Iowa man pleads to killing his wife before she found out about his risky finances

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife multiple times in 2019 before she was scheduled to speak to a banking official who would have told her about his risky high-interest loans, falsified accounting records and that he emptied one of her savings accounts.
Roy Carl Browning Jr., 70, of Iowa City, originally charged with first-degree murder, made an Alford plea to second-degree murder. He still faces a life sentence because a second-degree conviction is 50 years in prison. He will have to serve a mandatory 35 years before being eligible for parole.
Under the Alford plea, Browning, who appeared in an orange jumpsuit, didn't admit guilt but admitted that the prosecution had enough evidence for a likely conviction in the murder of his wife, JoEllen Browning, 65, who died April 5, 2019.
Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness said after the plea that more information about the crime will be released later at a sentencing hearing. Lyness did say she conferred with JoEllen Browning's family about the plea, and they agreed to it.
None of JoEllen's family was in the courtroom Wednesday.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever set sentencing for Dec. 2 in Johnson County District Court.
After Roy Browning's murder trial was rescheduled several times and then set to begin Nov. 1, he filed a motion to exclude testimony that he declined to be questioned by police or asked for a lawyer; testimony by law enforcement regarding his wife's activities; their relationship and statements made by others about him; or his wife's financial information. The motion also wanted the court to exclude "opinion testimony" about any possible motive and of any concealment of funds or how they were used.
The defense also asked that any testimony be excluded alleging Roy Browning was seen with "younger women or beliefs he had one night stands" because it's irrelevant, according to the motion.
After Roy Browning was arrested six months after the murder in October 2019, investigators said they had determined JoEllen Browning, a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics budget executive, was going to learn April 5, 2019, about her husband falsifying banking records and his numerous high-interest loans.
Investigators said she had scheduled a meeting with a financial representative that day and would have learned her husband had depleted one of her savings accounts and taken out loans without her knowledge, according to court documents.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned JoEllen Browning had emailed her husband that April 1, asking about the discrepancies in their bank accounts, according to court documents. She told her husband to contact their bank to ensure he could log into their account so the couple could review the accounts that night.
Authorities said about 20 minutes after Roy Browning responded to his wife that he was aware of the April 5, 2019, meeting, he was at a paint supply store buying rubber gloves and towels, which police said they never found.
Investigators did find a text message from JoEllen Browning to her husband that said they were to meet with their financial institution at 8 a.m. that day — an hour after she was found dead in her home, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Roy Browning called 911 at 6:59 a.m. April 5, 2019, reporting his wife was "unresponsive." Police found her on the bedroom floor with multiple stab wounds to her front and back torso and on her left hand, according to court documents. A forensic pathologist determined the cause of death was "sharp-force injuries" — stab wounds — and her death was ruled a homicide.
During the investigation, authorities learned JoEllen Browning had a retirement account and life insurance policy worth more than $2 million, according to court documents. Her husband had no source of income. According to court documents, Roy Browning is the executor of his wife's will, which is in probate pending the outcome of the case.
Browning will remain in jail on a $5 million bail pending his sentencing.
Stacker
compiled a list of the countries Iowa imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Iowa.
KITAMU // Shutterstock
#30. Slovakia
- Imports: $33.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($28.6 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.0 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($642,796)
- Total trade: $43.3 million ($23.6 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $9.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($6.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.7 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($313,272)
Peter Hanzes // Shutterstock
#29. Malaysia
- Imports: $34.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($23.2 million)
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($1.7 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($1.6 million)
- Total trade: $88.0 million ($20.0 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $54.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Tanning & Dye Ext Etc; Dye, Paint, Putty Etc; Inks ($17.4 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($6.0 million)
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($5.3 million)
Patrick Foto // Shutterstock
#28. Finland
- Imports: $36.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($20.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.2 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.0 million)
- Total trade: $79.2 million ($6.8 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $43.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($24.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.9 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($2.1 million)
BlueOrange Studio // Shutterstock
#27. Singapore
- Imports: $36.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($24.0 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($10.4 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($582,458)
- Total trade: $172.7 million ($99.8 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $136.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Tanning & Dye Ext Etc; Dye, Paint, Putty Etc; Inks ($39.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($15.5 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($13.4 million)
Sean Hsu // Shutterstock
#26. Argentina
- Imports: $39.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($23.5 million)
--- Cereals ($5.2 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($2.3 million)
- Total trade: $117.9 million ($39.6 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $78.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($17.1 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($13.4 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($11.9 million)
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock
#25. Turkey
- Imports: $39.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($10.4 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($8.5 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($4.6 million)
- Total trade: $140.9 million ($62.6 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $101.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($66.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.6 million)
--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($5.1 million)
Olena Tur // Shutterstock
#24. Australia
- Imports: $39.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($28.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.7 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.9 million)
- Total trade: $484.8 million ($405.3 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $445.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($108.5 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($103.8 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($66.0 million)
Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock
#23. Israel
- Imports: $45.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Knitted Or Crocheted Fabrics ($22.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.7 million)
- Total trade: $126.4 million ($35.2 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $80.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Cereals ($28.1 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($22.0 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.2 million)
John Theodor // Shutterstock
#22. Belgium
- Imports: $45.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($22.4 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($3.0 million)
--- Soap Etc; Waxes, Polish Etc; Candles; Dental Preps ($2.9 million)
- Total trade: $177.9 million ($86.2 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $132.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($24.2 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($21.8 million)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($19.7 million)
S-F // Shutterstock
#21. Denmark
- Imports: $66.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($11.2 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.7 million)
- Total trade: $111.0 million ($22.7 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $44.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($14.5 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($7.4 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($6.2 million)
M. Vinuesa // Shutterstock
#20. Brazil
- Imports: $92.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($41.6 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($22.9 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($8.3 million)
- Total trade: $666.1 million ($480.2 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $573.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($196.6 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($109.5 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($98.9 million)
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#19. Hungary
- Imports: $95.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($68.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($18.4 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($4.8 million)
- Total trade: $129.6 million ($61.2 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $34.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($29.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($1.2 million)
ZGPhotography // Shutterstock
#18. South Korea
- Imports: $106.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($45.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($16.9 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($16.0 million)
- Total trade: $469.8 million ($256.1 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $362.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($173.0 million)
--- Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($26.5 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($24.7 million)
Kampon // Shutterstock
#17. Poland
- Imports: $108.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33.3 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($24.9 million)
--- Explosives; Pyrotechnics; Matches; Pyro Alloys Etc ($9.6 million)
- Total trade: $178.8 million ($37.7 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $70.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($26.1 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($22.6 million)
--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($4.1 million)
Nahlik // Shutterstock
#16. Spain
- Imports: $115.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($53.0 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($19.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($9.8 million)
- Total trade: $209.2 million ($20.7 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $94.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($24.2 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($18.6 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($15.1 million)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#15. Netherlands
- Imports: $115.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($69.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.7 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($9.2 million)
- Total trade: $516.1 million ($284.9 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $400.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($182.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($97.0 million)
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($39.0 million)
Yasonya // Shutterstock
#14. Switzerland
- Imports: $121.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($94.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.8 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($7.4 million)
- Total trade: $166.1 million ($77.0 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $44.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Tanning & Dye Ext Etc; Dye, Paint, Putty Etc; Inks ($27.9 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($3.2 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.1 million)
Canva
#13. Thailand
- Imports: $137.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($56.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($25.0 million)
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($16.8 million)
- Total trade: $213.3 million ($62.5 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $75.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($15.7 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($11.3 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($9.5 million)
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#12. Austria
- Imports: $158.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($116.0 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($12.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.3 million)
- Total trade: $187.5 million ($129.9 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $28.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($10.3 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($5.6 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.2 million)
MEDIAIMAG // Shutterstock
#11. Vietnam
- Imports: $177.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($62.5 million)
--- Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($29.9 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($21.4 million)
- Total trade: $239.2 million ($115.9 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $61.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($12.3 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($11.0 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($7.7 million)
Canva
#10. United Kingdom
- Imports: $200.1 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($60.8 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($19.6 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($19.2 million)
- Total trade: $528.8 million ($128.7 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $328.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($130.8 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($50.1 million)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($24.3 million)
Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock
#9. France
- Imports: $202.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($42.7 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($27.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($27.2 million)
- Total trade: $415.8 million ($11.5 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $213.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($66.2 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($61.5 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($26.0 million)
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#8. India
- Imports: $236.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($68.7 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($29.7 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($23.3 million)
- Total trade: $341.0 million ($131.0 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $105.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Organic Chemicals ($42.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($12.2 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($12.2 million)
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#7. Taiwan
- Imports: $260.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($59.4 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($39.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($30.3 million)
- Total trade: $476.9 million ($43.8 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $216.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($110.4 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($36.6 million)
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($14.2 million)
Canva
#6. Italy
- Imports: $404.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($252.2 million)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($25.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($23.3 million)
- Total trade: $581.9 million ($226.2 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $177.9 million
- Largest exports:
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($60.6 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($37.3 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($23.0 million)
Canva
#5. Japan
- Imports: $426.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($278.6 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($44.3 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($29.3 million)
- Total trade: $1.7 billion ($818.5 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $1.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($632.0 million)
--- Cereals ($202.9 million)
--- Prep Of Meat,of Fish,of Crustaceans Etc,of Insects ($87.3 million)
Canva
#4. Germany
- Imports: $808.4 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($328.4 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($136.9 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($54.6 million)
- Total trade: $1.5 billion ($127.4 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $681.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($189.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($110.5 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($82.3 million)
Canva
#3. China
- Imports: $1.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($341.1 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($278.5 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($265.4 million)
- Total trade: $2.5 billion ($670.8 million trade deficit)
- Exports: $925.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($351.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($78.2 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($61.1 million)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Mexico
- Imports: $1.8 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($762.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($533.6 million)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($135.0 million)
- Total trade: $4.7 billion ($1.2 billion trade surplus)
- Exports: $3.0 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Cereals ($981.6 million)
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($597.0 million)
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($270.0 million)
Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock
#1. Canada
- Imports: $3.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($481.7 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($381.4 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($268.2 million)
- Total trade: $7.7 billion ($529.2 million trade surplus)
- Exports: $4.1 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($543.9 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($277.4 million)
Canva
