A North Liberty man was sentenced last week to 25 years in federal prison for child pornography charges involving a minor he met on Snapchat and requested nude images and videos from her.

Jacob John Preuschl, 28, was convicted of production of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to minors.

Law enforcement identified him after the parent of an underage victim called the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's tip line after finding sexually explicit content between her daughter and Preuschl on a cellphone.

The center referred the case to law enforcement in Nashville, Tennessee, which identified Preuschl and referred the case to Iowa authorities.

Preuschl met the victim on Snapchat and communicated with her for about four months and requested nude images and videos, prosecutors said. He also sent graphic images of himself to the girl.

After seizing his cellphone, law enforcement discovered Preuschl had communicated with several other minors on Snapchat and had acquired child pornography through the Telegram computer application.

The sentencing judge additionally ordered Preuschl to pay a $10,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and $3,000 special assessment under the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act, according to prosecutors.

Preuschl also will serve seven years of supervised release following his prison term.

The Joint Forensic Analysis Cyber Team and the Nashville Police Department investigated the case. It was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's "Project Safe Childhood" initiative.

Anyone having knowledge of a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

