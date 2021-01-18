Iowa man who invaded U.S. Capitol is charged in federal court

The complaint notes that Kelly, also during the video interview, said he felt “conflicted about what happened that day at the Capitol because ‘you violate someone else’s space … Force your way into a building … In some ways that really feels wrong, but that really does belong to us.’”

Kelly also acknowledged it should be an “absolute last resort,” according to the affidavit. “Maybe we shouldn’t have done that … It’s just, you come to the end of your rope and you get swept up in a movement.”

He also described it as a “bunch of people running and doing this” and he was just reacting to things and taking a chance to be heard.

FBI Special Agent Michael J. McGillicuddy of the Washington field office said he did a Google image search on Jan. 8 and located a profile photo of Kelly at his former employer in Cedar Rapids, according to the affidavit. He identified Kelly from the photo and video interview. The investigator also did a public records search for Kelly and obtained his driver’s license photo to confirm his identity.

On Jan. 11, McGillicuddy saw The Gazette article on Kelly, who had admitted to a reporter that he entered the Capitol with the others, but asserted he wasn’t violent, the affidavit states.