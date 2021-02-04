Iowa man, woman for selling several grams of meth

CLINTON, Iowa — An investigation by the Blackhawk Area Task Force has led to the arrest of two Clinton residents on meth trafficking charges.
Murray Dee Henricks Jr., 23, and Whitney Sue Joslin, 22, are charged with one count each of possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Henricks and Joslin also are charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
The pair was arrested Jan. 29.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by an agent with the task force, at 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, agents with the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled buy of suspected crystal methamphetamine from Henricks using a confidential source.
The source had communicated with Henricks and had agreed to buy meth from Henricks.
When the source arrived at Henricks’ residence, the source spoke with Henricks on the phone. Henricks told the source that he would send out a woman with the meth.
Agents watched as Joslin gave the source, in exchange for cash, a clear plastic baggie that contained suspected methamphetamine.
The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab for testing.
The test returned positive for 9.03 grams of methamphetamine, and a warrant was issued Jan. 29 for the arrest of both Henricks and Joslin.
Both Henricks and Joslin are scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Feb. 18 in Clinton County District Court.
Henricks also is facing a charge of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. Clinton Police allege that Henricks attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a Dodge Ram pickup truck at 1:55 p.m. Jan. 28. The Ram was parked in the parking lot of Custom-Pak, a Clinton business. Henricks did not get the catalytic converter but is alleged to have caused $1,730.46 in damage to the Dodge.
He also is charged with second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter off a Ford F250 pickup truck sometime between the hours of 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27, according to arrest affidavits. The cost to repair the Ford is between $4,000 and $5,000.
Second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief each are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Henricks currently is serving a term on probation until May 22, 2022, after he pleaded guilty in Clinton County District Court to a charge of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. That charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Henricks, who was sentenced to three years on probation in the case on Dec. 6, 2018, could have his probation revoked and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Henricks was being held Thursday night in the Clinton County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $12,000.
Joslin also was being held Thursday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
