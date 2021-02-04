Iowa man, woman for selling several grams of meth

The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab for testing.

The test returned positive for 9.03 grams of methamphetamine, and a warrant was issued Jan. 29 for the arrest of both Henricks and Joslin.

Both Henricks and Joslin are scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Feb. 18 in Clinton County District Court.

Henricks also is facing a charge of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. Clinton Police allege that Henricks attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a Dodge Ram pickup truck at 1:55 p.m. Jan. 28. The Ram was parked in the parking lot of Custom-Pak, a Clinton business. Henricks did not get the catalytic converter but is alleged to have caused $1,730.46 in damage to the Dodge.

He also is charged with second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter off a Ford F250 pickup truck sometime between the hours of 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27, according to arrest affidavits. The cost to repair the Ford is between $4,000 and $5,000.

Second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief each are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.