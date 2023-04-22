An Iowa nurse accused of stealing patient painkillers on three separate occasions has agreed to surrender her license.

Last October, police and paramedics were called to the Coon Rapids home of Roberta Landon, an Iowa-licensed nurse, in response to a call about a suspected drug overdose. According to state records, they found Landon at the house in an unresponsive state.

Police records indicate that at the time, Landon, 66, was working at the New Homestead care facility in Guthrie Center. An investigation allegedly determined that the day before the incident at her house, Landon was working at New Homestead and had signed out a fentanyl patch — a narcotic painkiller to be applied to an elderly female resident’s skin.

When the resident was examined, however, an older patch was found on her skin. Landon had allegedly flipped that patch over so the non-medicated side was facing outward, and then signed and dated it as if it were the new patch she had procured. Landon allegedly admitted to police she had taken the resident’s painkiller patch for her own use.

After being charged by the Board of Nursing with stealing patient medications, falsifying records and committing an act that could adversely affect a patient’s welfare, Landon recently agreed to surrender her license.

Police have charged Landon with wanton neglect of a dependent adult, theft and possession of a controlled substance. A plea hearing in the case is scheduled for June 5.

Landon has a history of disciplinary action and criminal charges related to the practice of nursing.

In 1991, Landon misappropriated the narcotic painkiller Demerol from a health care facility in Missouri and was subsequently convicted of a felony. The Iowa Board of Nursing later issued Landon a warning for the offense.

In 1998, the board charged Landon with committing unethical conduct by stealing medications from a nursing home where she worked, Manor of Malvern. She had allegedly locked herself in a restroom while on duty at the facility, injected herself with Demerol, and was later found staggering and on the verge of passing out. According to board records, she then left the facility and drove her vehicle into a ditch. A police officer allegedly found several needles or syringes on the car seat next to Landon.

An investigation concluded Landon had taken the Demerol, intended for a resident in severe pain, and then replaced the missing drug with a diluted solution to conceal the theft. The Board of Nursing subsequently revoked her license.

In 2002, the board agreed to reinstate Landon’s license subject to certain restrictions. One year later, Landon surrendered her license as an alternative to complying with those restrictions. In 2011, the board agreed to reinstate her license.

Other Iowa nurses recently sanctioned by the board include:

Mindy Jones, Stuart – Court records indicate that last March, police searched Jones’ home and found many juveniles scattered throughout the residence, along with a wide assortment of drug paraphernalia and a container with oxycodone, tramadol, cyclobenzaprine and hydrocodone pills. At the time, Jones was working for the Total Nursing Network. She allegedly told police that a methamphetamine pipe that was found was hers and that she had recently taken up smoking meth.

Jones later pleaded guilty to drug possession, and a child endangerment charge was dismissed. Under the terms of an agreement with the board, Jones will retain her Iowa nursing license, which has been placed on probation for 12 months. During that time she must refrain from using alcohol or illicit drugs and submit to chemical screening.

Joel Anderson, Omaha, Nebraska – Anderson was allegedly working at an unspecified Iowa hospital in September of last year when the hospital pharmacy discovered he had pulled three doses of narcotics that he never documented as being administered to patients or being discarded. A subsequent audit found several doses of narcotic and non-narcotic medications had been pulled by Anderson without any record of them being given to patients or discarded. Anderson allegedly stated that he had a medical condition and had run out of the medication he’d been prescribed to treat the condition, which may have contributed to his actions. The board charged Anderson with failing to assess or accurately document the status of a patient and ordered him to complete 30 hours of educational training related to medical documentation.

Ranae Fallis, West Des Moines – Fallis was charged by the board with unauthorized use of controlled substances. While employed at an unspecified Iowa hospital in July 2022, she alleged submitted to a reasonable-suspicion drug test that came back positive for cocaine. The board placed Fallis’ license on probation for 18 months, during which time she can continue to practice while submitting to chemical screening.

Lora Hyde, Ottumwa – Hyde was charged by the board with unauthorized use of controlled substances. The board alleged that in September of last year, some unidentified person or organization asked Hyde to submit to a drug test that came back positive for marijuana. The board placed Hyde’s license on probation for 18 months, during which time she can continue to practice while submitting to chemical screening. The board issued Hyde a warning.

Jeri Moore, Dexter – Moore was charged by the board with falsifying patient records in connection with her employment as a home health nurse. The board ordered her to complete 30 hours of educational training in ethics.

Rebecca Winter, Sheldon – Winter was charged with committing an act that could adversely affect the physical or psychosocial welfare of a patient. The board alleged that while working as a home-care nurse last September, Winter “interacted with a pediatric patient in an aggressive manner.”

