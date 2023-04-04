One of Iowa’s largest nursing home chains is facing another wrongful death lawsuit.

It is at least the fifth wrongful-death case that Care Initiatives of West Des Moines has faced in the past two years.

Janice McCleary, executor of the estate of Alice Ward, is suing Care Initiatives and one of its 43 nursing homes, Wapello Specialty Care, for unspecified damages. She alleges the company “violated numerous regulations, laws, rights and industry standards,” causing injury and the eventual death of Alice Ward.

According to the lawsuit, Ward was admitted to Wapello Specialty Care on June 25, 2021, and had a history of confusion and elopement and was deemed to be a very high risk for falls. On Feb. 21, 2022, she allegedly wandered out of the building fell about 30 feet from the exit door, resulting in a neck fracture and a laceration to her forehead that required 14 stitches. She died five days later as a result of the fall, the lawsuit alleges. She was 87 years old.

The lawsuit alleges Care Initiatives failed to ensure proper medical attention was provided; failed to provide appropriate care and staffing; failed to assure urgent access to hospital; failed to provide appropriate transfers; and failed to abide by all relevant state and federal regulations.

The company is also accused of false advertising, negligently hiring and retaining personnel, and inadequate training of staff. The lawsuit also claims the company breached its contract with Alice Ward by failing to provide the agreed-upon care and housing along with a 24-hour program of care that would meet Ward’s needs.

Care Initiatives has yet to file a response to the lawsuit. Company officials were not available for comment Monday.

Prior to her death, Ward worked as a bookkeeper at the YWCA/YMCA in Muscatine for 25 years and was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine. She enjoyed playing bridge was known for her cooking and baking — especially her Christmas cookies and candies.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals cited the Wapello home for Ward’s death in 2022, and proposed a $10,000 fine in the case. The state fine was held in suspension and a federal fine of $23,485 was later imposed.

In November 2022, eight months after Ward’s death, DIA cited the Wapello home for 14 federal violations, including failure to develop and implement comprehensive care plans; failure to meet professional standards; failure to deliver quality care; failure to treat or prevent pressure sores; failure to maintain sufficient, competent staff; and failure to meet infection control standards. No fines were imposed at that time.

Care Initiatives is currently a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the estate of James Asmus, who resided at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola until his death in December 2018. Prior to his death, Asmus allegedly contracted gangrene of the testicles at Southern Hills, which resulted in the staff of the Clarke County Hospital filing a complaint of dependent-adult abuse with the state. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Another wrongful death case against Care Initiatives was settled out of court in January. That case involved the death of at Marian Finnell at Atlantic Specialty Care.

In December, a wrongful death claim filed by the estate of Margeurite Webster against Northern Mahaska Specialty Care in Oskaloosa and Care Initiatives was ordered by the court to go to arbitration.

Last May, a wrongful death claim against Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill and Care Initiatives over the death of Josephine Moorman was dismissed with no indication of whether a settlement was reached.

Recently, another Care Initiatives home, Fonda Specialty Care, was fined $6,500 by the state for failing to suction the airway of 87-year-old Marvin “Pete” Jacobs, who allegedly suffocated while employees of the home stood by.

