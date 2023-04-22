A former prison nurse accused of supplying drugs to an inmate with whom she had a romantic relationship has agreed to surrender her license.

Dori Dreckmeier of West Burlington was a licensed practical nurse who worked last year at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, according to state records.

In January, the Iowa Board of Nursing charged Dreckmeier with being involved in the unauthorized manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance; making lewd, suggestive or otherwise sexual comments to a patient; violating the confidentiality or privacy rights of a patient; and committing an act that causes physical, emotional, or financial injury to a patient.

The board alleged Dreckmeier was employed at the correctional facility last year when she began a romantic relationship with an inmate. Between July 15, 2022, and Aug. 16, 2022, she allegedly spoke on the phone with the inmate and exchanged emails with him, and the content of the conversations was sexual in nature.

On Aug. 25, 2022, she allegedly brought a prescription medication and “marijuana wax” — a potent cannabis extract that has THC concentrations of up to 90% — into the prison and gave it to her incarcerated paramour. The inmate was later found unconscious in his cell.

According to the board, Dreckmeier sent handwritten notes and emails to the inmate admitting to her own personal drug use, and admitting to the fact that she sold controlled substances to others.

After she was placed on administrative leave, Dreckmeier allegedly sent numerous emails to other inmates who belonged to a gang, identified herself as a fellow gang member, and called her incarcerated paramour a snitch, all in an attempt to purposefully place his safety in jeopardy.

There is no public record of Dreckmeier being criminally charged with manufacturing or distributing drugs, or with any other offenses related to her employment by the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Other board actions

Other Iowa nurses who have recently been sanctioned by the Iowa Board of Nursing include:

Steven Correll of Corydon – The board charged Correll with excessive use of alcohol that could impair a licensee’s ability to practice the profession with reasonable skill and safety, and with engaging in behavior that is contradictory to professional decorum. According to the board, Correll was working at an unspecified health care clinic in June 2022 when co-workers noted that he appeared to be disheveled, had slurred and fragmented speech, and smelled of alcohol. He had seen four patients by the time his colleagues noticed the problem.

Later that evening, a county deputy reported finding Correll passed out in the driver’s seat of his car, which was parked in the middle of a road and running. Correll’s blood-alcohol level was allegedly measured at 0.303 – more than three times the legal limit for driving. He later pleaded guilty to a charge of drunken driving. The board placed Correll’s license on probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete 30 hours of educational training on professional ethics.

Rebecca Ikoba of Bettendorf – The board charged Ikoba with failing to assess or report the status of a patient; committing an act that could adversely affect the physical or psychosocial welfare of a patient; and violating the privacy of a patient.

The board alleged that between late 2019 and early 2020, Ikoba failed to administer a patient’s prescribed medications; failed to manage a patient’s sudden change in condition; discharged a patient and sent the person home with confidential information pertaining to three other patients; left unidentified medications at a patient’s bedside; failed to assess or document pertinent information on patients; failed to administer a blood transfusion; and failed to give others an accurate, thorough report on her patients.

In February 2020, the hospital removed Ikoba from duty on its medical/surgical floor, and she was assigned to a different area within the hospital. The board placed Ikoba’s license on probation for one year and ordered her to complete 44.5 hours of educational training.

Heather Easton of Ottumwa – The board charged Easton with initiating, or attempting to initiate, a sexual, emotional, social, or business relationship with a patient for personal gain. The board alleged that in 2014, she began seeing an individual as that person’s primary care provider and then, in 2017, entered into a personal relationship with the individual.

That relationship continued until August of 2021. During the time the personal relationship existed, Easton allegedly prescribed mental health medications to the individual and continued to see the person in a professional capacity. Easton’s license remains in full effect, but the board has ordered her to complete a three-day course on professional ethics.

Michelle Locher of Dubuque – The board charged Locher with committing an act or omission that could adversely affect the physical or psychosocial welfare of a patient. Locher was employed at an unspecified care center in July 2021 when she allegedly made what the board describes as “unprofessional comments” to a resident of the facility. The board has ordered Locher to complete 30 hours of training in managing difficult patients.

Meggan Turnure, aka Meggan Alexander, of Mason City – The board charged Turnure with failing to properly secure or safeguard medications and with violating a patient’s privacy rights. According to the board, while working at an unspecified care facility, Turnure kept patients’ prescription medications at her residence. The medications were labeled with private patient information.

The board ordered Turnure to complete 60 hours of educational training on patient privacy and nursing procedures. In 2012, Turnure was given a warning by the board for unethical conduct after it was alleged she had been convicted of providing false information in a loan application.

Tara Sheets of Pleasantville – The board charged Sheets with excessive use of alcohol that could impair a licensee’s ability to practice the profession with reasonable skill and safety. The board alleged that for four weeks in 2022, Sheets was in a residential treatment program for alcohol use. The board placed Sheets’ license on probation for six months.

Patricia Egbuna of Richmond, Texas – The board charged Egbuna with failing to assess, document or report the status of a patient, and with committing an act that could adversely affect the physical or psychological welfare of a patient.

According to the board Egbuna worked at various, unspecified long-term care facilities in Iowa between June 2022 and August 2022 when she failed to properly administer “multiple oral medications” to the residents of those facilities. She was also accused of failing to properly administer an intravenous antibiotic medication to a resident and with failing to assess and assist a resident who required emergency assistance.

The board ordered Egbuna to complete 10 hours of educational training in nursing documentation and 30 hours of training in nursing procedures.

Sara McAnulty of Marshalltown – The board charged McAnulty with abandoning a nursing assignment without properly notifying supervisors or first ensuring the safety of patients. She was accused of leaving the express care clinic where she worked to go to lunch and then never returning to complete her shift. The board ordered her to complete 30 hours of educational training in professional ethics.

Sheryl Trailer of Sac City – The board charged Trailer with excessive use of alcohol that could impair a licensee’s ability to practice the profession with reasonable skill and safety. According to the board, Trailer agreed to surrender her license.

Best public high schools in Iowa Best public high schools in Iowa #30. Western Dubuque High School #29. Kee High School #28. Clear Lake High School #27. Harlan High School #26. Van Meter Junior/Senior High School #25. George-Little Rock Senior High School #24. South Central Calhoun High School #23. West Marshall High School #22. Hudson High School #21. Liberty High School #20. Williamsburg Junior/Senior High School #19. Grinnell Community Senior High School #18. George Washington High School #17. MOC-Floyd Valley High School #16. Cedar Falls High School #15. Le Mars High School #14. Johnston Senior High School #13. Decorah High School #12. Linn-Mar High School #11. Bettendorf High School #10. Ankeny High School #9. Waukee Senior High School #8. Iowa City High School #7. Ankeny Centennial High School #6. Gilbert High School #5. John F. Kennedy High School #4. Valley High School #3. Ames High School #2. Pleasant Valley High School #1. West Senior High School