Iowa teacher who secretly filmed people is released from jail after filing notice of appeal, posting bond

A former Davenport West High science teacher who was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for secretly filming people in his home and then destroying evidence of the crime was released from the Scott County Jail on Wednesday after he filed an appeal of his case and posted bond.
Clinton Randolph VanFossen, 61, was released at 4:51 p.m. after having posted a $13,000 cash appeal bond.
VanFossen’s appeal was filed Wednesday morning by his attorney, Ryan Beckenbaugh.
VanFossen is appealing to the Supreme Court of Iowa “from the final order entered in this case on the 3rd day of January 2023 and from all adverse rulings and orders inhering therein.”
VanFossen was charged on Jan. 16, 2020, with five counts of invasion of privacy and one count of preventing apprehension or obstructing prosecution. Each is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
He also was charged with one count of mechanical eavesdropping, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
The videos were taken between Dec. 26, 2019, and Jan. 4. 2020.
After a bench trial, Scott County District Judge Meghan Corbin found VanFossen guilty of all the charges, releasing her decision on Dec. 5.
On Tuesday, Corbin sentenced VanFossen to two years in prison on three of the seven counts to run consecutive to one another, or back-to-back.
On the other three aggravated misdemeanors, Crobin sentenced VanFossen to two years in prison on each count, and to one year in jail on the serious misdemeanor. Those sentences are to run concurrent to one another and concurrent to the sentences on the other three counts.
In total, VanFossen was sentenced to six years in prison, but that does not take into account when he would be deemed eligible for parole.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark
disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Page County
- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #48
--- Quality of life rank: #85
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Scott County
- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
--- Length of life rank: #47
--- Quality of life rank: #60
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Jackson County
- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43
--- Length of life rank: #51
--- Quality of life rank: #37
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Calhoun County
- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #75
--- Length of life rank: #55
--- Quality of life rank: #90
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Chickasaw County
- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #46
--- Quality of life rank: #23
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Iowa County
- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #11
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Franklin County
- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #61
--- Length of life rank: #62
--- Quality of life rank: #48
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Polk County
- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #52
--- Quality of life rank: #34
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr
#42. Louisa County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #84
--- Length of life rank: #82
--- Quality of life rank: #78
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Taylor County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #74
--- Length of life rank: #74
--- Quality of life rank: #74
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Mahaska County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56
--- Length of life rank: #45
--- Quality of life rank: #73
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Cherokee County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55
--- Length of life rank: #58
--- Quality of life rank: #43
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Adair County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #52
--- Length of life rank: #65
--- Quality of life rank: #36
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Davis County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #77
--- Length of life rank: #72
--- Quality of life rank: #79
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Butler County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #54
--- Length of life rank: #60
--- Quality of life rank: #41
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Decatur County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #95
--- Length of life rank: #92
--- Quality of life rank: #95
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Fayette County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #71
--- Length of life rank: #73
--- Quality of life rank: #66
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Audubon County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #76
--- Length of life rank: #89
--- Quality of life rank: #39
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Muscatine County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68
--- Length of life rank: #54
--- Quality of life rank: #80
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Des Moines County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #88
--- Length of life rank: #76
--- Quality of life rank: #91
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Fremont County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #86
--- Length of life rank: #90
--- Quality of life rank: #63
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Cerro Gordo County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #80
--- Length of life rank: #85
--- Quality of life rank: #59
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Black Hawk County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78
--- Length of life rank: #68
--- Quality of life rank: #84
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#26. Hamilton County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #60
--- Length of life rank: #79
--- Quality of life rank: #28
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Allamakee County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48
--- Length of life rank: #53
--- Quality of life rank: #42
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Wayne County
- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #81
--- Length of life rank: #57
--- Quality of life rank: #93
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Clinton County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #89
--- Length of life rank: #80
--- Quality of life rank: #97
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Lucas County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73
--- Length of life rank: #78
--- Quality of life rank: #69
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Pocahontas County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
--- Length of life rank: #69
--- Quality of life rank: #51
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Palo Alto County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #72
--- Length of life rank: #87
--- Quality of life rank: #32
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Ringgold County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #58
--- Length of life rank: #56
--- Quality of life rank: #55
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Appanoose County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #93
--- Length of life rank: #75
--- Quality of life rank: #99
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Pottawattamie County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #90
--- Length of life rank: #88
--- Quality of life rank: #86
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Monroe County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #62
--- Length of life rank: #63
--- Quality of life rank: #57
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#16. O'Brien County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
--- Length of life rank: #66
--- Quality of life rank: #31
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Van Buren County
- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
--- Length of life rank: #64
--- Quality of life rank: #33
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Emmet County
- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #87
--- Length of life rank: #94
--- Quality of life rank: #61
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Tama County
- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #85
--- Length of life rank: #83
--- Quality of life rank: #81
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Marshall County
- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #79
--- Length of life rank: #77
--- Quality of life rank: #77
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Webster County
- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #82
--- Length of life rank: #81
--- Quality of life rank: #75
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Woodbury County
- Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #83
--- Length of life rank: #84
--- Quality of life rank: #72
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#9. Ida County
- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #63
--- Length of life rank: #70
--- Quality of life rank: #44
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Union County
- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #91
--- Length of life rank: #99
--- Quality of life rank: #58
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Clarke County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #96
--- Length of life rank: #93
--- Quality of life rank: #94
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Lee County
- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #98
--- Length of life rank: #95
--- Quality of life rank: #98
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Harrison County
- Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (2.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67
--- Length of life rank: #67
--- Quality of life rank: #65
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Cass County
- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #92
--- Length of life rank: #96
--- Quality of life rank: #87
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Wapello County
- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #94
--- Length of life rank: #91
--- Quality of life rank: #92
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Monona County
- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (3.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #97
--- Length of life rank: #98
--- Quality of life rank: #89
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Montgomery County
- Average life expectancy: 74.9 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #99
--- Length of life rank: #97
--- Quality of life rank: #96
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
