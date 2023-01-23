 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Iowa teen pleads in treehouse sexual assault

  • 0

WAVERLY — An Ogden teenager has pleaded to charges he and another teen sexually abused a girl after they fled a Waverly youth shelter in May.

Chad Chapline, 17, pleaded to an amended count of second-degree sexual abuse in Bremer County District Court on Tuesday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for February.

Chad Chapline

Chad Chapline

Authorities allege Chapline, the 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy escaped the LSI-Bremwood Campus youth center. While at large, the two males threatened the girl with a knife and sexually abused her in a Waverly tree house May 14 and 15, according to court records.

Chapline was charged as an adult, and his defense attorney had attempted to send the case back to juvenile court in June.

Following a hearing, a district court judge ruled the case would remain in adult court, noting Chapline had been the subject of numerous prior Iowa Department of Human Services placements and interventions without success.

People are also reading…

The 15-year-old boy was charged in juvenile court.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru shuts down Machu Picchu amid widespread protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News