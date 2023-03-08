MARION — A Marion teen is accused of beating up his girlfriend and then asking a friend to help dispose of her body, thinking he had killed her.

Trevor Ray Dean, 17, is charged as an adult with willful injury resulting in serious injury, a felony.

According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend, who is a juvenile, was cheating on him. He invited her to his apartment, in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive on Friday, telling her he had a surprise for her.

When she arrived, Dean started punching her in the face and body, breaking her teeth, nose and orbital bone, the complaint states.

Dean, according to the complaint, had been texting a friend before the assault, saying things like, "Somethings Finna go down wait till you see my knuckles after" and "I'm Finna let all my anger out."

She stopped gasping, and Dean texted his friend that she was "gone." He then asked for help disposing of her body, according to the complaint.

According to the Marion Police Department, a relative of the girl learned of the beating and called the police. The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is recovering.

Dean had his initial appearance in court Tuesday. He is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Iowa Most popular girl names in the '00s in Iowa #50. Isabelle #49. Riley #48. Brooke #47. Kayla #46. Madeline #45. Bailey #44. Jessica #43. Brianna #42. Katelyn #41. Lily #40. Kylie #39. Avery #38. Brooklyn #37. Lillian #36. Haley #35. Rachel #34. Claire #33. Mackenzie #32. Kaitlyn #31. Jenna #30. Kaylee #29. Sarah #28. Allison #27. Ashley #26. Paige #25. Alyssa #24. Megan #23. Hailey #22. Addison #21. Natalie #20. Morgan #19. Sydney #18. Sophia #17. Isabella #16. Ella #15. Anna #14. Samantha #13. Lauren #12. Chloe #11. Taylor #10. Ava #9. Elizabeth #8. Alexis #7. Abigail #6. Grace #5. Hannah #4. Emily #3. Olivia #2. Madison #1. Emma