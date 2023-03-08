MARION — A Marion teen is accused of beating up his girlfriend and then asking a friend to help dispose of her body, thinking he had killed her.
Trevor Ray Dean, 17, is charged as an adult with willful injury resulting in serious injury, a felony.
According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend, who is a juvenile, was cheating on him. He invited her to his apartment, in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive on Friday, telling her he had a surprise for her.
When she arrived, Dean started punching her in the face and body, breaking her teeth, nose and orbital bone, the complaint states.
Dean, according to the complaint, had been texting a friend before the assault, saying things like, "Somethings Finna go down wait till you see my knuckles after" and "I'm Finna let all my anger out."
She stopped gasping, and Dean texted his friend that she was "gone." He then asked for help disposing of her body, according to the complaint.
According to the Marion Police Department, a relative of the girl learned of the beating and called the police. The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is recovering.
Dean had his initial appearance in court Tuesday. He is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Iowa from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that. You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Iowa
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#50. Isabelle
Isabelle is a name of French origin meaning "God is my oath".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 577
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 412 (#59 most common name, -28.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #100
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,842
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#49. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning "courageous".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 585
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 463 (#52 most common name, -20.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #67
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,505
Canva
#48. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning "small stream".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 598
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 164 (#204 most common name, -72.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#47. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning "slim and fair".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 621
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#233 (tie) most common name, -76.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
Canva
#46. Madeline
Madeline is a name of English origin meaning "high tower".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 628
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#112 (tie) most common name, -53.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #57
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,249
Canva
#45. Bailey
Bailey is a name of English origin meaning "law enforcer".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 657
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 343 (#88 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #88
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,819
s_oleg // Shutterstock
#44. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 666
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#284 (tie) most common name, -82.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
Canva
#43. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 692
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 216 (#150 most common name, -68.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#42. Katelyn
Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 693
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 214 (#151 (tie) most common name, -69.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #59
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,809
Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#41. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 714
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 694 (#29 most common name, -2.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
Canva
#40. Kylie
Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning "boomerang".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 728
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#97 (tie) most common name, -55.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #64
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406
FreelySky // Shutterstock
#39. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning "ruler of the elves".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 731
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,080 (#9 most common name, +47.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #78
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,641
George Rudy // Shutterstock
#38. Brooklyn
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning "broken land".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 732
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 812 (#21 most common name, +10.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #89
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,733
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#37. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning "lily".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 735
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 922 (#15 most common name, +25.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #52
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,351
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#36. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning "hay meadow".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 736
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 153 (#220 most common name, -79.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#35. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 757
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#181 (tie) most common name, -76.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#34. Claire
Claire is a name of French origin meaning "clear".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 766
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 791 (#23 most common name, +3.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #82
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,954
Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#33. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning "son of the bright one".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 772
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 300 (#109 most common name, -61.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#32. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 786
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 139 (#241 most common name, -82.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#31. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 797
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 190 (#174 (tie) most common name, -76.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #69
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#30. Kaylee
Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning "crown".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 804
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 457 (#53 most common name, -43.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397
Canva
#29. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 842
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 258 (#131 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#28. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning "noble."
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 865
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 390 (#67 (tie) most common name, -54.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
#27. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 884
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#194 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#26. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning "young helper".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 892
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 273 (#121 (tie) most common name, -69.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #66
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568
Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#25. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning "rational".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 921
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 207 (#157 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
Canva
#24. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 970
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#299 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#23. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning "hay's meadow".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,066
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#65 most common name, -62.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#22. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning "son of Adam".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,088
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,009 (#12 most common name, -7.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#21. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning "birthday of the Lord".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,091
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 811 (#22 most common name, -25.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
Canva
#20. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "sea chief".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,114
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 304 (#106 most common name, -72.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#19. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning "wide meadow".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,132
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#94 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning "wisdom".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,142
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,484 (#5 most common name, +29.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#17. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "devoted to God".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,167
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,166 (#8 most common name, -0.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
Mcimage // Shutterstock
#16. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning "fairy maiden".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,178
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,060 (#10 (tie) most common name, -10.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
Canva
#15. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,202
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 614 (#34 most common name, -48.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,225
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#76 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#13. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning "the bay or laurel plant".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,228
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 494 (#46 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning "blooming".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,308
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 825 (#20 most common name, -36.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
Matva // Shutterstock
#11. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning "one who tailors clothes".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,365
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#86 most common name, -74.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#10. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning "bird".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,439
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,510 (#3 most common name, +4.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#9. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,618
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 947 (#13 most common name, -41.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
CroMary // Shutterstock
#8. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning "helper".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,683
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 488 (#48 most common name, -71.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
riggleton // Shutterstock
#7. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Joy Of The Father".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,815
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 855 (#18 most common name, -52.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#6. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning "gracious".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,856
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 937 (#14 most common name, -49.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#5. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,974
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 749 (#25 most common name, -62.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
Canva
#4. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,053
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 748 (#26 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
Canva
#3. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,084
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,782 (#2 most common name, -14.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#2. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning "son of Matthew".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,281
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 744 (#27 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
Durganand // Shutterstock
#1. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning "universal".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,962
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,918 (#1 most common name, -35.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock
