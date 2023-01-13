Iowa woman accused of lighting own restaurant on fire for insurance

CENTRAL CITY — A Central City woman was arrested Wednesday after she was reportedly caught on surveillance footage lighting her own restaurant on fire. She made a fraudulent insurance claim two days later, according to a criminal complaint.

Heidi Renee Liegl, 43, is charged with first-degree arson and insurance fraud, both felonies. Liegl is the owner of the Stove House Restaurant at 2 Al Waterhouse Ave. in Central City.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire at the restaurant on Saturday at about 11:30 a.m. The Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion Fire Department responded, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the State Fire Marshal's Division assisted the Linn County Sheriff's Office with the investigation of the fire, which determined the fire was set intentionally by Liegl.

According to the criminal complaint, Liegl was going through financial difficulties and owed the property owners two months of rent. She had reportedly been served eviction notices the day before the fire.

