ISP identifies Davenport woman killed in crash during police pursuit

The Iowa State Patrol has identified the person killed Wednesday night when a truck crashed during a chase involving state troopers and a Davenport woman.

A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche struck an embankment at 8:16 p.m. while southbound on Eastern Avenue near Elm Street, began to roll and came to rest at Eastern and Pleasant Street, according to a state patrol crash report.

Alecia M. Garcia, 24, died in the crash, according to the report. Damonte Stewart, 31, Oklahoma City, Okla., was injured. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The extent of Stewart’s injuries was not provided in the report. He was sent to Genesis Medical Center’s eastern campus.

The driver was fleeing the state patrol at the time of the crash, according to the crash report. The reason for the chase was not provided in the report. The state patrol also has not released which of the two was driving.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday with the assistance of the Davenport police and fire departments, the report states.