Jeep crashes into tree in shelter belt; 70-year-old North Platte man found dead

NORTH PLATTE — A 70-year-old man died after having what appears to be a medical event that resulted in a one-car crash Monday afternoon.

Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff John Stadler said the call came in about an accident on South Buffalo Road at about 3:15 p.m. Edward Johnson of North Platte was identified as the sole occupant in a jeep headed north from Lake Maloney Road.

Johnson apparently had a “medical emergency,” during which his jeep drove into a shelter belt and hit a tree on the west side of Buffalo.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown into the windshield. Stadler said authorities don’t know whether Johnson died from the medical emergency or from the accident.

No one witnessed the crash, but a passerby saw the vehicle, checked on the occupant and called 911.

