Judge: After stopping sexual assaults of girl, Omaha man began assaulting her himself

Davis, now 67, is serving a 25- to 50-year term.

El-Kasaby said the case is a tragedy. He said the state had a chance to help the girl when Domkpo got her away from Davis.

“The victim in this case was failed by both her mother and the state,” El-Kasaby said.

And by Davis and Domkpo.

Now a young woman, the girl told officials that Domkpo, who is 42, eventually demanded sex from her in return for his intervention.

“The victim disclosed Kokou made her give him sex for getting her out of her previous sexual abuse situation,” Omaha police detective Melissa McDermott wrote in an affidavit.

Dompko joined the rare but not unprecedented ranks of sexual deviants who rescue victims from one predator only to further prey on them. McDermott wrote that Dompko assaulted the girl multiple times over a year and gave her money and gifts to try to keep her quiet.

Eventually, the girl disclosed what was happening to a school counselor — and Omaha police were contacted.

El-Kasaby took issue with a probation officer’s characterization that Dompko blamed the girl for his assault of her.