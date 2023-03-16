The city is one step closer to the day in court Lincoln's police chief has expressed a desire for amid the city's ongoing legal battles with several former Lincoln Police officers.

In an order filed Tuesday, a district court judge largely overruled the city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former Officer Erin Spilker, who sued the city in January 2022 alleging years of sex-based discrimination and insufficient efforts to investigate her reports.

Judge Kevin McManaman had dismissed Spilker's lawsuit in August, ruling that the former public information officer and her attorney, Kelly Brandon, had failed, in part, because Spilker's extensive allegations amounted to "an amalgamation of discrete incidents ... and not one unlawful employment practice."

Brandon filed an amended complaint in October, a 71-page filing that more-than doubled the length of the initial lawsuit. And at a hearing in December, city attorneys again argued that the allegations included in the lengthened complaint still weren't specific enough to go forward, advocating for another dismissal.

At a news conference the next day, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said she looked forward to going to court, "where we can talk about what we did, what we didn't do, and the public can decide. The evidence will show what it will show, and they can determine at that point."

In his ruling Tuesday, McManaman moved the case one step closer to a potential jury trial, finding that Spilker's attorney had "plausibly alleged a continuing hostile work environment based on sex and retaliation" in her amended filing.

The complaint included graphic sexual harassment comments, including allegations that male officers would frequently discuss oral sex and sexual experiences at work, talking about their preferences and asking about Spilker's.

Countless times, the lawsuit said, fellow officers would pull back her ponytail as if she were being forced to give oral sex.

At one point, an assistant chief told Spilker that he believed the sexual assault allegation she made against a fellow officer. But nothing was done, she said. The officer later retired after a work-related injury.

"I could go on," Brandon said at December's hearing. "It is clear that when you consider the totality of the circumstances … that the work environment was permeated with sexual harassment and sexually charged comments and behavior."

McManaman agreed, rejecting Assistant City Attorney Tyler Spahn's argument that the complaint amounted to a series of "discreet incidences of improper conduct" but did not constitute a hostile work environment.

Spahn also argued that Spilker's suit failed to show her treatment was the result of a city policy or custom, or notice of wrongdoing and deliberate indifference — the burden she must meet to hold the city responsible for alleged civil rights violations.

McManaman rejected the city's argument on that front, too, finding that Spilker's allegations of pervasive sexual misconduct and sex-based discrimination had plausibly showed the city had a custom of sexual harassment.

And the judge overruled the city's motion to strike "redundant, immaterial ... and scandalous allegations" from Spilker's lawsuit.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said Wednesday he would not discuss pending litigation. "This case is in the very early stages of litigation and we must all continue to rely on the legal process,” he said.

The ruling paves the way for the lawsuit to move forward, marking a win for Spilker, who resigned from the police department in March 2022.

“An inequitable standard has been tolerated by leadership for far too long," Spilker said in a statement. "It is time for the city to acknowledge that wrongdoing has been done so that an improved system can be put in place and our police officers can serve in a difficult job without the fear of harassment or retaliation from within."

Spilker is one of seven current and former officers who have publicly raised alarm about alleged systemic harassment, discrimination and retaliation within the department and that has been enabled by city leadership for years.

In the only lawsuit regarding the police department's workplace culture that has been resolved, the city settled out of court with former Officer Sarah Williams, paying her $65,000.