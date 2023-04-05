A judge has dismissed the criminal case against former Wahoo police officer Sean Vilmont.

The 52-year-old Fremont man was arrested in Dodge County in 2021 on two charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child and unlawful intrusion on the allegations of a then-13-year-old girl.

In December, District Judge Bryan C. Meismer ruled that state prosecutors couldn't call his teen accuser to testify or use her prior statements at trial because she had failed to comply with discovery, preventing Vilmont from his constitutional right to confront his accuser.

In January, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office amended the charge to a single count of unlawful intrusion, alleging that Vilmont had recorded the girl without her knowledge and consent in a place of privacy.

In a motion to dismiss that followed, defense attorney Jim McCough argued that without testimony from Vilmont's accuser, the state couldn't prove its case.

Assistant Attorney General Corey O'Brien argued he could prove the case through circumstantial evidence.

"However, this court disagrees based upon the specific facts in this case as well as this court’s prior ruling," District Judge Geoffrey C. Hall wrote in an order last week.

He determined that the state was unable to introduce admissible evidence at trial to support its contention that Vilmont had violated the law beyond a reasonable doubt, and he dismissed the case.

It since has been sealed.

Vilmont had been with the Wahoo Police Department for more than a decade and had been promoted to second-in-command in 2019. He also had worked for the Ashland Police Department.

Vilmont was put on paid administrative leave as the Nebraska State Patrol investigated the allegation, and he was terminated Sept. 22, 2021, the day charges were filed in Dodge County.

