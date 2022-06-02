Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit filed by parents of Jake Gardner

A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit filed by the parents of a bar owner who killed himself after being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a Black man during unrest in downtown Omaha in May 2020.

In a ruling filed two years and a day after protests sparked by the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard ruled that David and Glenda Sue Gardner had no basis for the lawsuit alleging their son, Jake Gardner, killed himself because authorities had violated his constitutional right to a fair trial.

Gerrard ruled the parents could not connect Gardner’s suicide to any constitutional violation. And Gerrard rejected the notion that special prosecutor Fred Franklin, who guided the grand jury to charges in the case, somehow conspired with Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, who elected not to charge Gardner before deferring to a grand jury.

Gerrard ruled that Franklin didn’t say anything that shocked “the conscience” at a press conference announcing that the grand jury had charged Gardner, 38, with manslaughter in the May 30, 2020, death of James Scurlock, 22.

Gardner had confronted Scurlock outside his bar near 12th and Harney streets after someone shattered a plate-glass window and Scurlock’s friend hurled a sign at the window. Thinking the bar had been shot up, Gardner and his father, David, went out and down the street, and David Gardner pushed a bystander. Scurlock’s friend ran and decked David Gardner. David Gardner got up and held a knife by his side.

Jake Gardner, a former Marine, then pulled a gun and held it by his side as he walked backward. A young woman tackled Gardner from behind. On his back in a puddle, Gardner fired what he described as a warning shot that caused her and Scurlock’s friend to scramble away. Scurlock jumped on Gardner’s back and wrapped one arm under his chin and appeared to be wrestling for control of the gun. Supporters have suggested Scurlock was trying to disarm an active shooter.

After an 18-second struggle in which Gardner yelled “get off me” several times, Gardner switched the gun to his left hand and fired over his shoulder, killing Scurlock.

A day later, Kleine ruled that Gardner acted in self-defense, noting that Gardner claimed Scurlock had him in a chokehold. Amid protests, Kleine agreed to allow a special prosecutor to be sought to present the case to a grand jury. A judge appointed Franklin, a former federal prosecutor, to guide a grand jury review of the case. Three months later, in September 2020, grand jurors charged Gardner.

Gardner, who had gone to the West Coast after he said he received threats, killed himself in Oregon on Sept. 20 rather than turn himself in to face trial.

John Pierce, a California attorney who has represented several Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendants and who once represented Kenosha, Wisconsin, gunman Kyle Rittenhouse, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Kleine and Franklin. Among the eyebrow-raising claims, Pierce alleged that Kleine and Franklin conspired to deprive Gardner of a fair trial.

In turn, Pierce alleged Gardner felt so hopeless and despondent that he killed himself. Gardner’s parents pointed to a press conference Franklin gave after the indictment that, they said, cast Gardner as “a racist and a killer.”

“Franklin’s opinions about the government’s evidence were nothing more than that,” Gerrard wrote. “And Franklin’s confidence in the government’s evidence isn’t shocking to the conscience.

“There is absolutely no legal basis to conclude that Franklin or anyone else is liable, under federal or state law, for Franklin’s alleged braggadocio.”

Nor is there any evidence that Kleine and Franklin conspired, the judge said. After Franklin’s press conference, Kleine held an impromptu press conference criticizing Franklin for how he portrayed the case. Kleine made it clear he stood by his determination that Gardner had fired in self-defense.

Gerrard said Gardner would have had ample chance to receive a fair trial, despite Pierce’s claims to the contrary. Prospective jurors often haven’t heard much about even sensational cases; and jury selection allows attorneys to root out jurors who have biases.

“The court is confident that an impartial Douglas County jury could have been selected regardless of Fred Franklin’s press conference,” Gerrard wrote. “(Pierce) insists that there would have been no way to mitigate the prejudice he claims was caused by Franklin’s remarks. That legal conclusion is untenable.”

“The right to an impartial jury doesn’t require ignorance” by prospective jurors, Gerrard continued. It simply requires them to set aside previous knowledge of a case and rely only on evidence presented in court.

The judge also took issue with some of Pierce’s legal arguments. At one point, the judge questioned whether two non sequitur sentences had been inserted mistakenly into a brief Pierce submitted. “There’s no other explanation for their presence,” the judge wrote. At another, the judge said, Pierce argued that Franklin violated the so-called Brady rule that requires prosecutors to turn over potentially exonerating evidence to defense attorneys.

Pierce “seems to be arguing that Franklin had a duty to disclose exculpatory evidence at the press conference in order to make the public aware of it,” Gerrard wrote. “There is no such constitutional obligation. But whatever counsel is arguing, it’s not a Brady violation.”

Gerrard wrote that “the loss of a child is devastating under any circumstance.”

“Gardner’s parents are undoubtedly bereaved, and of course they have every right to be,” Gerrard wrote. “The events that led to this case were tragic for Gardner’s family and for Scurlock’s.

“But not all tragic circumstances ultimately lead to legal liability. This is one of those instances.”

