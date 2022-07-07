Judge finds 32-year-old incompetent to stand trial for killing cellmate at Lincoln prison

A 32-year-old man accused of killing his cellmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in 2020 has been found incompetent for trial.

In an order last week, Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret said, based on evidence presented at a hearing in June, Angelo Bol was not currently mentally competent to stand trial for Kevin Carter's murder.

But she found there is a substantial likelihood that his competency could be restored within the foreseeable future and ordered that he be held at a prison near the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment by staff and doctors there.

She set a review hearing in December.

Bol already is serving a life sentence for a separate man's killing.

On the evening of Nov. 6, 2020, staffers at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln found Carter, 20, on his cell floor unresponsive and covered with a sheet, according to a news release.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m.

At the time, Corrections Director Scott Frakes called the death "suspicious," but gave no further detail.

A grand jury that reviewed Carter's death later returned a true bill, finding that the evidence presented to it was adequate to justify prosecuting Bol.

Details, including how Carter was killed, haven't yet been released, though the Lancaster County Attorney said a weapon was not involved. Prosecutors sought a protective order on the transcript and exhibits of the grand jury until after the case is tried to protect Bol's right to a fair trial.

By law, the information otherwise would be available to the public.

It wasn't clear how Carter came to be placed in a cell with Bol, who was serving a life sentence for shooting a co-worker, 34-year-old Karel Perez-Almaguer, to death in the Gibbon Packing parking lot Dec. 15, 2014.

Carter was serving a six- to nine-year sentence for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for taking part in the beating and stabbing of a man in Douglas County in 2019.

He would have been eligible for parole in less than a year and a half.

His death was the second in three years where an inmate serving a life sentence is alleged to have killed his cellmate in a Nebraska prison. In 2018, Patrick Schroeder was sentenced to death for strangling Terry Berry in his cell at the Tecumseh prison April 15, 2017.

Berry, 22, was two weeks from his release when he died.