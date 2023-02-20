A judge this week found a York man incompetent for trial and dismissed attempted murder charges he faced for a stabbing in 2020.

Mario Reyes, 63, could now face a civil commitment if he's deemed a danger to himself or others due to his mental illness.

During a hearing in York County District Court on Monday, a joint motion to dismiss was made by the state and defense.

In 2020, prosecutors charged Reyes with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and strangulation for a stabbing at his home in York on July 1.

After dispatch got a hang-up 911 call there, a York officer heard screaming coming from inside, went in and found Reyes "appearing to strangle a woman."

When the officer pulled him off the woman, he saw that she had been stabbed multiple times.

In 2021, on a defense motion, Judge James Stecker ordered the Lincoln Regional Center to conduct a mental evaluation to determine if Reyes was competent to stand trial. Regional Center officials gave an opinion that he was not competent and couldn't be restored in the foreseeable future.

