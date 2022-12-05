Judge rules Erwin Charles Simants will remain at Lincoln Regional Center

NORTH PLATTE — A 77-year-old man who shot and killed six members of a Sutherland family in 1975 will remain confined in the Lincoln Regional Center, a judge ruled Friday.

Judge Michael Piccolo ruled that Erwin Charles Simants is still considered mentally ill and dangerous during an annual competency evaluation in Lincoln County District Court.

The hearing lasted roughly five minutes and Piccolo also ruled that the treatment plan for Simants at the mental health facility be continued.

The next evaluation is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023. Simants was committed to the center in 1979.

Piccolo ruled last year that Simants is only allowed to leave facility grounds under supervision for medical appointments and outings with staff or family members and friends. No discussions or changes on that issue were brought up Friday.

Simants waived his appearance for the hearing, which he has done for years. His attorney, Robert Lindemeier, said Simants continues to face health issues.

It was the 47th hearing for Simants since he was found not guilty by reason of insanity in his second trial for the crime. He was charged with killing Henry and Marie Kellie, their son, David, and three of their grandchildren — Daniel, Deanna and Florence — on Oct. 15, 1975.

Simants was found guilty of six counts of first-degree murder in the initial trial and spent two years on Nebraska’s death row before the conviction was overturned on appeal.