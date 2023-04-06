The 27-year-old Lincoln woman accused of purposefully running over and killing two maintenance workers at an apartment complex has been found incompetent for trial.

After a hearing Wednesday, Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley ruled Taylor Bradley was not mentally competent to stand trial, but said there was a substantial likelihood that she will become competent in the foreseeable future.

She ordered Bradley be committed to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment and set a status hearing at the end of May.

At Bradley's first court appearance, held by Zoom last week, Bradley appeared not to understand what was going on and repeatedly screamed over the judge, before a corrections officer muted her microphone and began to walk away from her jail cell.

A day later, her public defender filed a motion seeking a competence evaluation of Bradley.

Bradley is accused of driving her Subaru into a grassy area near the clubhouse at The Lodge apartments on the afternoon of March 27 and purposely running over two men, who died at the scene.

Prosecutors charged her later in the week with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 45-year-old Ronald E. Gonzalez-Rivas and 42-year-old Christopher J. Karmazin, who were both longtime employees of the company managing The Lodge near Nebraska Parkway and 48th Street.

Bradley also was charged with the attempted murder of a third man, Robert Sargent, and with three counts of use of a deadly weapon (the car) to commit a felony.

Court records provided few details about what preceded the killings just before 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins described the attack as "purposeful" and said it was carried out with "intent."

Officers responding to the scene found Bradley traveling toward them in her damaged sedan on Briarpark Drive and arrested her.

