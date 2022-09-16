Judge says Nebraska policy on birth certificates for same-sex parents is for Legislature to decide, 'not this court'

Two Omaha women have lost their lawsuit against the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services over a policy denying the listing of both same-sex parents on their sons' birth certificates.

"The court certainly understands why plaintiffs seek a policy change. But that policy decision is for the Legislature, not this court," Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post wrote in a 43-page decision dismissing the case.

Erin Porterfield and Kristin Williams were in a relationship from 2000 to 2013, during which each gave birth to a son using artificial insemination and an anonymous donor.

After they split, they continued to co-parent and sought a child custody determination from a Douglas County District Court judge, who ordered joint legal and physical custody and told them to attempt to amend the birth certificates to add the other as a parent.

When Porterfield tried to add Williams as a parent to Kadin in 2018, DHHS denied the application, then reaffirmed its denial when she requested a hearing.

Porterfield and Williams signed a voluntary acknowledgment of parentage, using gender neutral language, as opposed to the department's form, which used the words "mother" and "father" and required the signers to affirm the father is the child's biological father.

In 2021, after consulting with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and considering the governing statutes, regulations and case law, DHHS denied the request to amend the birth certificate, concluding it lacked legal authority to do so.

In response, the ACLU of Nebraska filed the lawsuit on their behalf, which attorneys for the Department of Health and Human Services sought to dismiss at a hearing in May.

In a brief, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Erik Fern said their claims rest on "a fundamental misunderstanding of Nebraska law."

The ACLU of Nebraska's Legal and Policy counsel, Sara Rips, said the lawsuit is about equal treatment for families with same-sex parents.

But Fern said that ignores two indisputable aspects of Nebraska law: that state statutes and regulations require acknowledgments of paternity to affirm the biological father of the child; and that DHHS’ acknowledgment form explicitly requires affirmation of a biological connection.

"Together these unassailable principles conclusively establish that the challenged laws draw a constitutionally appropriate biologically based distinction, that they do not discriminate based on sex or sexual orientation, and that plaintiffs’ equal protection claims fail as a matter of law," he said.

In an order in August, Post said the lawsuit raised two theories: One, that the acknowledgments signed by Porterfield and Williams were valid under Nebraska law so DHHS must accept them and amend the birth certificates; and two, that Porterfield and Williams are the mothers even if their acknowledgments do not comply with the statutes.

"Plaintiffs cannot prevail under either theory," the judge said.

Post said Porterfield and Williams do not dispute that DHHS lacks authority to declare parentage. But he concluded the two have standing to seek a declaration that their acknowledgements of parentage comply with Nebraska law.

The judge said he begins by observing the Legislature has created both acknowledgments of maternity and paternity.

"Thus, whether their acknowledgments of parentage comply with Nebraska law depends on whether they are complete under the acknowledgment of maternity statute," Post said.

He said because the Legislature created acknowledgment statutes for both “maternity” and “paternity,” he concluded that lawmakers intended those terms to have their gendered meaning.

Thus, he concluded that Porterfield and Williams' acknowledgments were not complete, so the department wasn't required to accept them.

As for the allegation of discrimination, Post said the acknowledgement of maternity statute does not draw any distinctions based on the sexual orientation of the birth mother, the biological mother, or their spouses or romantic partners.

"That is, the statute treats all women equally without regard to their sexual orientation," he said.

Post closed his order by observing that the question of whether Nebraska law should allow for intended parents to submit an acknowledgement of parentage was one of policy.

He said the plaintiffs failed to identify a single court that has adopted their constitutional arguments.

"On the other hand, a number of legislatures have made the policy decision. And the Nebraska Legislature has considered legislative changes to parentage," Post said, referring to LB1245, which was indefinitely postponed last session.

Mindy Rush Chipman, legal director at the ACLU of Nebraska, said after talking with their clients they won't be appealing the decision, which she called disappointing.

"Despite this setback, our work to change that process will continue," she said. "We will keep focusing our efforts on wherever we can make the most difference for our clients and every other family in similar situations. Same-sex parents deserve equal treatment before the law.”