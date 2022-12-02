Judge sends Lincoln man to prison for fatally shooting his father in 2020

A young man who fatally shot his father in 2020 went to prison for it Thursday, though what spurred the fatal confrontation remained unclear more than two years later.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Morgan Smith said Adolfo Ortiz shot and killed his father, 48-year-old Adolfo Lemus Aguado, on the morning of July 13, 2020.

But throughout the 23-year-old's letter to the judge and his pre-sentence interview, "we never really hear why," he said.

Smith said when asked about it, Ortiz said: "I guess I shot my father and he died."

"That's a little disconcerting for the state, that Mr. Ortiz is not really taking responsibility for his actions on that day," he said.

In an affidavit for Ortiz's arrest, police said he showed up at his family's home at 1308 Washington St., banging on the front door at about 5 a.m., got in and "began to act very strange."

Prosecutors say he went to his bedroom, came back with a gun, pointed it at his father and tried to shoot, but the gun misfired. Witnesses told officers Ortiz went back to his room, fired a shot, then came out again, waving the gun and yelling at his father, saying: "Why are you trying to kill me?"

While his mother pushed him to the door to get him to leave, Ortiz fired two shots.

One struck Lemus Aguado, in the head and killed him.

Police followed a blood trail to Ortiz about a block away and arrested him.

In court Thursday, Smith said there were vague references to insomnia and extreme psychosis, but substance abuse was not at play here. Asked about getting into trouble for fights as a teen, Ortiz admitted to having sometimes explosive anger.

"Mr. Ortiz showed that his anger can get the best of him," the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Jon Braaten said it's hard for Ortiz to understand what happened, though he knows his actions led to his incarceration and the death of his father.

"This is a sad case," he said. "It's sad because his family loves him and he loves his family and by all accounts he loved his father as well."

There is hope, Braaten said. Hopefully he'll be able to get treatment at the prison to help him to deal with and process what he did so he can be a productive member of society when he's released.

In a letter to the judge, Ortiz said he was born in Mexico and lived there until he was 9. It was a tough childhood, but through his parents' hard work and sacrifice, he and his siblings were able to come to the United States and obtain their citizenship.

"I owe my whole life to my parents due to the fact that through their sacrifices I had a shot at a better life," he said.

Ortiz said he had put his life in the judge's hands by accepting the plea and asked for compassion and sympathy, "not only for me but for my family."

"Every day I wake up in agony thinking of how much suffering this whole situation has caused not only to myself but also to my family," he wrote.

In court, Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus said: "This is a difficult case because it is such a tragic case, of course."

But despite his young age, he had a lengthy criminal history and significant involvement with the juvenile court, where he received numerous opportunities. Yet his tendency for violence continued as an adult.

"I have to consider the fact, Mr. Ortiz, that your actions were intentional, they were unprovoked, and they result in the tragic loss of life," Ideus said.

Then she sentenced him to 28 to 40 years in prison.