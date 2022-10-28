 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge sentences Lincoln man to 14-24 years for sexually assaulting teen

A 61-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 14 to 24 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl last year.

Ward Lyman, who pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault, will have to serve seven years before he's eligible for parole and will have to register as a sex offender.

Ward Lyman

Lyman got arrested last November after the girl came forward about allegations of sexual abuse at a Lincoln middle school.

She said it had started over the summer and happened more than once, according to the affidavit for his arrest. 

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid asked for a sentence that would mean the victim would no longer be a minor when Lyman is released and show that this is inappropriate behavior "and won't be tolerated."

