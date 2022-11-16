Jurors hear about origin of fatal fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused of setting a house fire that killed his friend first told police it was his friend who set the blaze.

Later, John Walter Spooner told police the fire at 309 E. Second St. wasn’t arson.

Spooner, a 59-year-old Denver resident who had occasionally stayed at the house owned by Tony Grider, is charged with first-degree arson, and on Tuesday jurors in his trial watched more video of his behavior shortly before and after the fatal fire.

Passersby spotted the smoke and flames around 6:55 a.m. Aug. 19, and they helped one resident jump from a second-floor window. But Grider, 60, was apparently trapped in his bedroom over the front porch and was pronounced dead shortly after firefighters pulled him from the burning house.

Surveillance cameras from Queen of Peace Catholic Church across the street captured some of the fire, although the area of interest was tucked into a distant corner of the screen.

About 15 minutes of videos showed a figure identified as Spooner pacing on the street and sidewalk. In some images he is carrying a small gas can, which he can be seen tossing, picking up and tossing again.

Another camera angle catches part of Grider’s home, but a watermark obscures much of the view of the house and what happens there. The figure can be seen approaching the home and later wandering away. Minutes later, smoke starts billowing from the front of the house, then flames.

It’s several more minutes later before anyone notices. Cars pull over and people jump out and run to the house. Eventually fire trucks pull up, passing the gas can that had been left in the middle of the street.

Officer Jason Chopard was one of the first officers on the scene, and his body camera recorded a brief discussion with Spooner. Spooner told the officer he thought Tony set the fire, and he said he tried to put it out.

Spooner also told the officer he found a gas can in the area and that he had moved it. As Chopard escorted Spooner to a patrol car for a ride to the police station for an interview, Spooner was the first to bring up the word “arson.” The officer told jurors he asked Spooner to clarify what he said, because nearby fire trucks were drowning out their conversation.

“He told me no, this was not an arson,” Chopard said.

Also on Tuesday, the jury heard testimony about where the fire started.

City Fire Marshal Brock Weliver said he traced the origin to the front porch, which had the heaviest damage. He then narrowed it down to a six-foot area by observing burn patterns.

Weliver said he ruled out items on the porch – a stuffed chair, a grill and a hot tub – as the causes. He also ruled out a gas can that was sitting unscathed in the living room just inside the front door. Also ruled out were the kitchen and dining room areas.

Questioned by the defense about the possibility the fire started with a cigarette butt, Weliver said the area of origin would likely be smaller and more localized with a cigarette butt compared with what he found.

Fire investigators retrieved charred wood samples from the porch, and Criminalist Stephanie Yocca with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said one of the samples on the porch had traces of gasoline residue.

She also testified that tests on Grider’s clothing and Spooner’s clothing didn’t show any traces of flammable liquids.