SCOTTSBLUFF — A Kimball County District Court jury found a 37-year-old Kimball man guilty of manslaughter in the 2022 shooting of his wife.

After deliberations Thursday, the jury found William “Shane” Serrano, 37, of Kimball, guilty of charges of manslaughter, two counts of attempted terroristic threats — both of which are felonies — and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. He was acquitted of a charge of first-degree murder.

Charges stemmed from the Jan. 3, 2022, shooting of 21-year-old Tessa Ghering. Kimball police had responded at about 8:30 p.m. to a residence in the 600 block of South Oak Street and made contact with Serrano, who told police that he had accidentally shot his wife and she was dead.

Upon entering the residence, police located the woman’s body, lying face-down on a bed in the bedroom. She had been shot in the head one time, according to court documents.

An investigation determined that Serrano had been involved in an argument with his ex-wife and her boyfriend’s mother via phone call and text messages before the shooting. The two had been arguing about custodial arrangements regarding the children, and Serrano had allegedly threatened to harm them.

The man’s two minor sons were present at the time of the shooting and witnessed the events before the shooting. They described their dad (Serrano) as angrily throwing his phone against the wall during the shooting. Serrano also told police that he had thrown his phone.

The boys told police that they heard a conversation in which Ghering reminded Serrano that a 20-gauge shotgun was in the rafters of a garage. Serrano retrieved the shotgun and a backpack containing shells for the gun. The boys told police that they could hear their father loading the shotgun. As he walked through the living room, they said, he was carrying the gun in a broken, or open, fashion.

Serrano told police that he was trying to determine if the gun was loaded when it accidentally discharged and the projectile from the shotgun struck Gehring, who was sitting on the bed. When police examined the weapon, one single spent shell was found in the shotgun and 20 live shells were located in the backpack.

Charges involving threats involved the statements that Serrano is accused of having made during the arguments he had with his ex-wife and to her boyfriend’s mother. The investigation revealed that two days before the shooting, Serrano had made statements that he would “shoot up” his ex-wife’s home, though the woman told police that she did not feel threatened by his statements. During the argument on the day of the shooting, Serrano was accused of telling one of the women, “I’m coming after you.”

The trial in the case occurred last week in Kimball County Court. Serrano is scheduled for sentencing on May 2.

Best public elementary schools in Nebraska Best public elementary schools in Nebraska