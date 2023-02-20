A federal jury has found a 66-year-old Lincoln man guilty of possessing child pornography.

John Wade Burton will face 10 to 20 years in prison at his sentencing in May because of a prior conviction, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said in a news release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Russell said the investigation started when the FBI received a tip from a foreign law enforcement agency that a computer with an IP address from Lincoln had twice accessed a child pornography website. Officials traced the address to Burton’s home, which was searched Nov. 17, 2020.

Russell said agents seized electronics and found well more than 1,000 images and videos depicting child pornography.

Burton served 11 years on a prior conviction in Missouri for sexual assault of a child who was under 14 years old.

The defense contended that another person, who had also sexually assaulted children in the past, had access to Burton's electronic devices.

However, Russell said, the metadata on most of the devices showed that the child pornography files were created or modified either before Burton went into custody in Missouri or after his release.

