Jury makes quick work of deciding guilt in downtown Omaha murder

OMAHA — Jurors deliberated less than an hour before finding Marlon Miranda Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2020 death of his estranged wife's new boyfriend.

Translated, the deliberations took one-third of the time of the attorneys' closing arguments; and one-fifth of the time that the life-changing events unfolded that night in Omaha's new Capitol District.

That's how overwhelming the evidence was in a case in which many of Miranda's actions were caught on videotape. Those that weren't on video were substantiated by eyewitness accounts and by the bullet wounds inflicted on the killer by Bellevue Police Sgt. John Stuck. Working off-duty that night, Stuck had rushed toward the sound of gunfire and stopped Miranda.

Prosecutor John Alagaban said Stuck no doubt saved 27-year-old Sharon Miranda's life when he turned a corner, saw Jose Santos Parra Juarez dying on the ground and Marlon Miranda grabbing Sharon's hair with one hand while pointing a gun at her with the other. Stuck fired nine shots at Marlon Miranda, hitting him twice — actions that had Miranda's attorney questioning Stuck's aim.

Alagaban judged Stuck differently.

"They were the actions of a hero," he said.

Marlon Miranda, 28, betrayed no emotion when the verdict was read. His attorney, Bill Pfeffer of Omaha, had suggested that Miranda acted in self-defense or, at most, was guilty of manslaughter, killing Juarez during a sudden quarrel. Pfeffer told jurors that prosecutors were making too big a deal out of the fact that Miranda went and got a gun after he attacked Juarez at a table at Epoca Cantina, a Mexican restaurant-dance club in the Capitol District.

"He carries a gun," Pfeffer said. "A lot of people do. This is America. Everybody's packing, half the time."

Marlon Miranda spent much of the time at the Capitol District bar that night watching his estranged wife, Sharon, and Juarez. The three, all from Lincoln, and others were there to celebrate the birthday of their friend Luis Sandoval, a DJ who was performing at the club. Marlon and Sharon Miranda, who have a daughter together, had been separated since July 2019. By June 2020, Sharon had been dating Juarez for a couple months.

Shortly after Sharon arrived at Epoca Cantina, Marlon Miranda approached. Sharon testified he acted aggressively, waving away Juarez and forcing hugs with Sharon and her friends. Later, he asked Sharon to dance and when she said no, asked a cousin if she would dance. The cousin declined. He walked away mad.

Later, Sharon Miranda and Juarez could be seen smooching at a table. Then Sharon got up to go to the bathroom. The house lights had gone up, and bar patrons were getting ready to leave. Marlon Miranda walked over to Juarez and acted like he was whispering in his ear. When Juarez leaned over, Miranda grabbed him by the neck and twisted. The two struggled to the ground. After club security intervened, Juarez emerged from the scuffle, his face bloody and his shirt ripped.

The bar owner and security led Marlon Miranda out the front door and Juarez to the bathroom. Over the next 10 minutes, while Juarez dabbed blood from near his eye, Miranda walked to his car near 11th and Capitol streets and retrieved a handgun. Security cameras captured him pacing in a common area that leads to a number of bars. At one point, he pulled on the doors to Epoca Cantina, trying to get back in, but they were locked.

Eventually, Alagaban and fellow prosecutor Desiree Stormont said, Marlon Miranda found what he was looking for. He descended the north stairs onto Davenport Street, which looks like an alley. Witnesses described him "speed walking" toward Sharon Miranda and Juarez. Sharon Miranda's cousin shrieked as she saw him approaching, gun drawn.

Marlon Miranda got in Juarez's face. Alagaban said he reached around Sharon and shot Juarez in the left side, the bullet passing through his torso. Miranda then fired five more times, mostly to Juarez's torso. Witnesses described how he stood over Juarez and shot him in the neck.

Pfeffer had suggested that Juarez, embarrassed by the bar fight, had confronted Miranda and Miranda had no choice but to defend himself. Pfeffer urged jurors not to get caught up in the fact that Miranda fired six times, noting that Stuck had fired nine.

"He's a (former) Marine," Pfeffer said of Marlon Miranda. "It's all so fast, he starts shooting. Just like Stuck did. If he's trying to execute him, why didn't he put one in his brain?"

But Alagaban and Stormont noted that Juarez's neck had traces of gunpowder on it, indicating that Miranda fired from close range. Plus, Stormont said that witnesses described Marlon Miranda's words after the shooting: "(Expletive) that (n-word). A guy got up on my wife and he got shot."

Juarez left behind a young child. Friends had described him as stunned and staring blankly after he was attacked in the bar. Sharon Miranda spent his last walk hugging him and apologizing for the bar attack.

Marlon Miranda will be sentenced in March to life in prison. Sharon Miranda is raising the couple's 10-year-old daughter.

Marlon Miranda's mother, Erika, watched the announcement of the verdict from a satellite room at the courthouse. At the word "guilty," she closed her eyes. Outside court, she said she couldn't believe her youngest son, her "baby," had killed someone.

"This is not what anyone wanted," she said. "It is just so senseless — one father is gone and the other is in jail."

