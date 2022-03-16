Jury selection begins in Los Angeles for Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial

Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (right) and wife Celeste arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings.
Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (center right) and wife Celeste arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings.
Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry arrives at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Fortenberry stands trial to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (center) and wife Celeste arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings.
Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (center right) and wife Celeste arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings.
LOS ANGELES — Jury selection isn’t so much a selection as it is an elimination.
Attorneys on both sides winnow down the pool of more than 50 potential jurors until they come up with 12 jurors and a couple of alternates who they don’t think will ruin their chances.
And so it will go Wednesday as U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. questions jurors on their ability to be fair and impartial in deciding U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s fate. Prosecutors accuse the Nebraska Republican lawmaker of lying to FBI agents and trying to conceal the fact that Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury donated $36,000 to his campaign at a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles.
Fortenberry was accompanied into court Wednesday morning by his wife, Celeste, and his defense team.
Fortenberry and his attorneys say he didn’t know that the money was from Chagoury, and they didn’t become concerned about the source of the funds until one of Chagoury’s go-to guys, Toufic Baaklini, informed him that a second fundraiser wouldn’t be as lucrative because Chagoury wouldn’t be involved the second time around.
Prosecutors Mack Jenkins and Susan Har, meanwhile, say Fortenberry knew or should have known that the fundraiser was nothing more than a funnel of foreign dollars. They say that Fortenberry’s own fundraising consultant cautioned him about it. And, they say, Fortenberry expressed misgivings about why the money all came from one family.
Yet he didn’t turn back the money until years later, prosecutors say.
Jurors will be left to sort out whether Fortenberry:
* Knowingly and willingly tried to conceal that the money was foreign.
* Lied to the FBI twice. Attorneys John Littrell and Ryan Fraser have argued that any misstatements by Fortenberry were the product of a fallible memory, not an attempt to deceive.
The judge will be attempting to get a jury that will keep an open mind and judge the case based only on the information presented in court.
That shouldn’t be hard. It is doubtful that any Californians in the jury pool have heard of Fortenberry or this case.
While the case has had plenty of coverage in Nebraska — four reporters traveled from Omaha and Lincoln to cover the trial — it hasn’t made a splash nationally.
Among the questions the judge agreed to in a pretrial conference Tuesday: Do you have any opinions about political parties that would make it difficult for you to be on this jury? Would defendant’s party affiliation — whether he’s a Republican or a Democrat or some other party — affect your ability to be fair and impartial?
Blumenfeld also will read a list of witnesses to ensure that no jurors have had a relationship or a positive or negative view of those people. He also might question jurors on their views of law enforcement.
He no doubt will avoid any question about things jurors would rather be doing. The trial is expected to last several days, all of which are supposed to be in the 70s or low 80s in Southern California.
