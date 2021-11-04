Jury will decide if former Nebraska trooper violated Colorado man's civil rights

OMAHA — Not long after he slammed the butt of his rifle into the head of a motorist who had led troopers on an hourlong, high-speed chase, then-Nebraska State Trooper Lindsey Bixby turned to a fellow trooper.

“What was I ever thinking?” he said, according to an investigator.

In a text message to the same trooper, he wrote “I may be on ‘days off’ and not vacation” soon.

Four months after the March 2016 chase, Bixby resigned from the State Patrol. Five years later, Bixby is on federal trial, accused of violating the motorist’s civil rights by using excessive force.

It’s a rare case — prosecutors seldom bring charges of civil-rights violations against law enforcement. It’s also rare in that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Omaha and a Washington, D.C.-based attorney specializing in civil-rights trials brought the case, via a federal grand jury, after a local prosecutor declined to charge Bixby.

Bixby’s attorney, John Berry, suggested that the deprivation-of-civil-rights charge against Bixby is overkill. He told jurors that Bixby delivered “one strike” to Colorado resident Brian Davis — contrasting that with George Floyd’s death under the knee of then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.

“You’re not going to hear about someone kneeling on someone’s neck for (nine) minutes,” Berry told jurors.

Local observers can count on one hand the number of law enforcement officials who have been prosecuted for line-of-duty behavior over the past two decades. Omaha Police Officer Scotty Payne was charged but ultimately acquitted of assault after shocking or attempting to shock a mentally ill man with a Taser 12 times in June 2017. Douglas County CSI chief David Kofoed was convicted in March 2010 of evidence tampering that led to the wrongful incarceration of two cousins in a double murder.

This jury will decide whether prosecutors have met the elements of a federal crime: that Bixby, acting under color of law, deprived Davis of the right to be “free from unreasonable searches and seizures when he struck B.D. with the buttstock of his patrol-issued rifle”; that he acted willfully; and that he “used a dangerous weapon” or injured Davis. If convicted, Bixby could face up to 10 years in prison.

In a case first brought to light by the World-Herald after the newspaper obtained jarring video from the troopers’ cruisers, Davis led troopers on an hourlong chase that at times reached speeds of 110 mph.

After his vehicle suffered a flat tire when Bixby laid down a puncture device, Davis continued to lead troopers on the highways of western Nebraska, a rear rim sparking against the pavement. He finally lost control of the vehicle and came to a stop in a ditch.

At that point, Bixby and Trooper Kyle Kuebler drew their weapons. Sixteen times, they yelled at Davis to get out of the car and “get on the ground!” Davis propped the door open with his left foot, then staggered out of the minivan, visibly intoxicated.

He initially reached to his shorts — a move that Bixby’s attorneys said alarmed Bixby because of the possibility of a weapon in his waistband.

From then on, for about 26 seconds, Davis swayed in the field at the side of the road in Sioux County, near Scottsbluff. He kept his hands out, sometimes above his head, sometimes out from his side, never again in his waistband. At one point, he appeared to be held up by the minivan, and it looked like a strong wind might blow him over.

Davis did not obey Kuebler’s and Bixby’s commands to get on the ground. Bixby rushed Davis and smacked the side of his head with the butt of his rifle, causing Davis to collapse. Asked if Bixby should have responded the way he did in order to get Davis on the ground, a law enforcement expert said no.

“Not when the palms are up in the air like this,” said retired Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Michael Kerby, who has trained dozens of Nebraska troopers and officers from across the country on use of force.

“We can’t forget the level of force must be commensurate with the level of resistance at that time,” Kerby testified.

Berry, Bixby’s attorney, said such “Monday-morning quarterbacking is easy for people in prosecutors’ chairs.”

Berry asked jurors to consider Bixby’s alarm over the danger Davis had posed that night. Bixby had just gotten off his shift when he got word that Kuebler was involved in a high-speed pursuit and needed assistance. So Bixby returned to duty and joined the pursuit.

Davis led the troopers on a chase where he swerved across the rural roads, drove in the oncoming traffic lane, even at one point “brake-checked” the troopers, stopping short to perhaps try to get them to rear-end him, Berry said.

As the chase wore on, a sergeant gave Kuebler permission to perform a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) where an officer bumps the fleeing car from the back and side, causing it to spin out. The move is frowned upon at high speeds because of the chances it can lead to serious injury or death.

Berry said one person radioed Kuebler and told him not to do it: Bixby.

Though the chase eventually ended, the threat didn’t, Berry said. Bixby and Kuebler had no idea who Davis was, why he was running, whether he had a weapon in his minivan or waistband.

Both troopers closed in on Davis. Berry told jurors that Bixby intended to hit Davis on the shoulder with the rifle butt but missed and hit him in the head. Berry blamed the uneven ground of the Sandhills.

“For almost an hour, the suspect used his vehicle as a deadly weapon on the streets and highways of Nebraska ... putting man, woman and child in danger,” Berry said. “Trooper Bixby did the best he could in a stressful situation and successfully eliminated the threat to the public.”

Kerby, the use-of-force expert, acknowledged that both troopers properly drew their weapons. But he doubted a suggestion by Berry and Michael Wilson, Bixby’s other attorney, that Bixby was using the weapon to hit Davis’ shoulder and knock him down.

Kerby said Bixby could have swept Davis’ legs, tackled him or wrestled him to get him down.

“I’ve never taught anybody to strike anyone (in the shoulder) to throw them off-balance,” Kerby said.

Davis, who was found to have alcohol and methadone in his system, has little-to-no memory of the incident.

Joe Stecher, a deputy Sioux County attorney and a former U.S. attorney for Nebraska, had declined to charge Bixby, telling the World-Herald in 2017 that it was partly because he didn’t think he could prove that Davis had suffered injury. Davis briefly was checked out at a hospital but then taken to jail.

In the trial that’s expected to end Friday, prosecutors Lecia Wright, an assistant U.S. attorney, and Cameron Bell, a trial attorney in the civil-rights division, told jurors they’ll prove that Davis suffered injuries. For weeks, he didn’t know what was causing his pain, including headaches, body aches and memory loss. At one point, he told a stepbrother that he thought someone at the jail had battered him by “walking him into walls.”

Months later, the stepbrother ran across the dashcam video online. He called Davis, who had received two years' probation for two misdemeanors stemming from the chase.

Scanning online, Davis pulled up the video and saw Bixby slamming the rifle butt into his head. For the first time, it made sense why he had suffered memory loss, at one point unable to recall his home address, Bell said.

The stepbrother, Christopher Jenkins, said Davis’ injuries were obvious. Jenkins hugged him the following day — and Davis winced, saying he was sore to the touch. He had bruises on his shoulder, and his right ear was so black that it looked like it “had been colored in with a Sharpie,” Jenkins said.

“He looked really rough,” Jenkins testified. “Like someone had beaten the crap out of him.”

