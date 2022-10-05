Juveniles try to rob women of cash using toy gun in Grand Island, police say

A pair of juveniles attempted a theft Tuesday night in Pier Park in Grand Island, according to police.

Two women were in a vehicle in Pier Park when they were accosted by two youths who demanded money from the driver, police said.

The younger male suspect, who is 12, pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the car's two occupants. It was later found to be a spray-painted toy handgun. The 12-year-old was accompanied by his 16-year-old brother, police said.

The crime occurred at about 6:35 p.m. "There's no indication that either of the suspects knew either of the victims," Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said.

The 16-year-old was "seen encouraging his brother to commit the act," the media report says.

The 12-year-old was arrested for attempted robbery and making terroristic threats. He was released to his mother and given an electronic monitoring device.

The 16-year-old was arrested for aiding and abetting an attempted robbery. He was sent to a secure detention facility, Duering said.

Some of the statements from the suspects contradict statements made by the victims. "But suspects aren't always known for making truthful statements, either," Duering said.