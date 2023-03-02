KEARNEY — A 31-year-old Kearney man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Kearney Police Department.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers and medics responded to a one-car crash at North Railroad Street and Avenue B in central Kearney.

Police said a white 2009 Toyota Corolla was eastbound on North Railroad Street at Avenue B when it left the roadway and struck the power pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The lone occupant and driver of the vehicle, Michael L. Swalley of Kearney, was transported to a local hospital and later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

