Kearney Police testing automated license plate readers

The Kearney Police Department is the first in Nebraska to test out some of the latest technology for investigating crime: automated license plate reading cameras.

Kearney is working with Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company that offers the technology — known as ALPR — aimed at helping law enforcement agencies with crime prevention and investigation.

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh said he came across the company while at an FBI National Academy conference in Omaha, and had heard from other law enforcement officers that the technology had aided their investigation capabilities.

Through a pilot program, Kearney is testing out 25 of Flock’s ALPR cameras for 60 days at no cost, said Holly Beilin, public relations specialist for Flock.

“We’re OK with doing these pilots, because we know that citizens and the Police Department are going to see it works pretty quickly, and are going to see the value of the technology,” she said.

Waugh said the pilot program was approved by the Kearney City Council and the city will be installing the cameras in the next eight to 10 weeks. Specific camera locations haven’t been selected yet, he said.

After the 60-day trial, police and city officials will decide whether to pay to continue to use the cameras. Flock offers plans for both law enforcement agencies and neighborhood organizations like homeowners associations, according to the company’s website.

Flock’s solar-powered, motion-sensor cameras capture still images of passing vehicles and record vehicle make, type, color, license plate and state, according to the company’s website.

The captured data is uploaded to the cloud, where law enforcement agencies can use the data for identifying vehicles involved in a hit-and-run and identifying when a stolen or wanted vehicle has entered a community, Beilin said. The technology can also be used in tracking down vehicles associated with alerts for missing and endangered children and seniors.

Because most instances of crime involve a vehicle, Waugh said he thinks the cameras will help the Kearney Police Department with investigations.

“It’s kind of like a police multiplier,” he said. “We can’t be everywhere at once, so it adds this extra set of eyes, so if we’re not in the area we can follow up on it using that technology.”

The use of ALPR technology has spurred controversy in some communities outside Nebraska due to concerns about surveillance and the potential for misuse.

The City Council in Austin, Texas, canceled the police department’s ALPR contracts over such concerns in 2020, according to reporting by the nonprofit news outlet the Austin Monitor. In California, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office recently settled a lawsuit that will limit the sharing of data gathered by ALPR, according to reporting by the Marin Independent Journal. The suit alleged the Sheriff’s Office was sharing data with with outside agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Beilin said Flock doesn’t consider its ALPR cameras to be surveillance technology.

The cameras only take still photos, never any video, Beilin said, and do not capture speed or information that can be used for traffic violations. The technology also doesn’t capture information about the vehicle’s driver and can only be searched using vehicle information characteristics like car type and color, Beilin said.

The data is also owned by the law enforcement agencies who capture it, not by Flock, Beilin said. Any data for a vehicle that isn’t connected with a criminal investigation is automatically deleted after 30 days and the data retrieval system requires officers to enter a reason for retrieving data.

“We always think about data, because we are capturing a lot of data,” Beilin said. “We want to make sure we’re being really good stewards of that data.”

Nebraska’s Automatic License Plate Reader Privacy Act, which was established in 2018, also sets parameters for how Nebraska law enforcement agencies can use this data.

The American Civil Liberties Union has raised concerns about the potential applications of Flock’s data, such as the ability for HOAs to create their own “hot lists” of vehicles and the ability for immigration agencies to use the data to conduct deportations.

“Flock Safety is building a form of mass surveillance unlike any seen before in American life,” a March 2022 report from the ACLU stated.

Over 1,500 communities have installed Flock’s cameras so far, and Flock reports that communities have seen crime reduction rates of up to 70% after installing the cameras, Beilin said.

“Law enforcement are constantly telling us about cases they solve using Flock,” she said.

Beilin said Flock hopes to expand to other agencies in Nebraska, such as the Lincoln and Omaha Police Departments.

“We’re starting with a mid-sized agency, but we certainly hope to grow in the state,” she said.

